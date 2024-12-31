RRU Hosts 3-Day Workshop on Security Strategies

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Dec 31: School of Private, Industrial, and Corporate Security Management (SPICSM) at Rashtriya Raksha University has concluded a transformative 3-Day Workshop on Security Strategies at Rashtriya Raksha University from December 17–19, 2024.

The program brought together 24 seasoned professionals from Tata Power, whose active participation elevated the significance of the programme in enhancing energy and infrastructure security. The workshop curated to address critical industry needs, equipped participants with advanced knowledge and practical expertise in security risk assessment, audits, surveillance technologies and cybersecurity.

Renowned experts led focused sessions on key topics such as Security Risk Assessment & Audit; Corporate Intelligence & Surveillance and Cybersecurity for Physical Security. This program empowers Tata Power professionals to set higher benchmarks in safety and resilience, marking a milestone in driving innovation and excellence in the energy sector.

On the final day of the workshop, a valedictory ceremony was graced by Prof. (Dr.) Kalpesh H. Wandra, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Rashtriya Raksha University, who presented certificates to all participants and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the trainers and faculty members for their dedication and expertise. During the ceremony, Mr. Nimesh Dave, Director of SPICSM, delivered a comprehensive vote of thanks, acknowledging the invaluable contributions of everyone involved in ensuring the success of the program. He emphasized how the collective efforts played a pivotal role in equipping participants with the skills and knowledge required to confidently and effectively address real-world challenges.

Rashtriya Raksha University reaffirms its commitment as a steadfast partner in advancing security and resilience. Through cutting-edge training, research, and collaboration, the university continues to provide opportunities for deeper engagement, empowering professionals to redefine standards in critical sectors.