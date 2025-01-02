ACMA Tech Expo 2025 Kicks Off in Ahmedabad: Showcasing Innovation and Technology Leadership

ACMA Tech Expo 2025 Opens at Science City, Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Jan 2: The Ahmedabad Computer Merchants Association (ACMA) proudly announces the inauguration of ACMA Tech Expo 2025, a premier event celebrating technology and innovation. Hosted at Vigyan Bhawan, Science City, Ahmedabad, the expo runs from January 2 to January 4, 2025, featuring over 104 leading exhibitors from across the nation.

The event was officially inaugurated today by the Honorable Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, with Mona Khandhar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Science & Technologies, Government of Gujarat, gracing the occasion as Chief Guest. ACMA President Gaurang Sheth presided over the ceremony, joined by Vice President Sanjay Patolia and Secretary Purav Shah.

Highlights of the Expo:

The three-day event is packed with diverse activities and events designed to inspire collaboration and growth within the technology ecosystem, including:

Exhibition and Trade Fair:

ACMA Next Generation Technology Summit

Speed Vending Sessions for B2B interactions

ACMA Start-up Summit

CIO Conclave and Awards

Cyber Gaming Championship

Cyber Crime Awareness Drive

ACMA Networking Dinner

E-Waste Collection Drive

Day 1 Highlights

The inaugural day featured:

The Opening Ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan.

The Gujarat ICT Leadership Round Table 2025.

The Gujarat Next Generation Technology Summit, including keynote speeches and expert panels.

A tribute to 27 years of industry leadership through the ACMA Hall of Fame.

A Panel Discussion on the future of cyber forensics.

Upcoming Events

Over the next two days, the expo will host:

The CIO Conclave and awards.

Targeted networking sessions.

Business interactions designed to foster meaningful collaborations and technological advancements.

ACMA Tech Expo 2025 aims to be a transformative platform, shaping the future of technology and fostering innovation in Gujarat. With the presence of distinguished leaders and industry experts, the event promises to elevate the state’s role in the global technology landscape.

