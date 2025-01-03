CEPT University and CREDAI Collaborate to Launch Professional Certificate Program for Real Estate Developers

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 3: Recognizing the evolving needs of the real estate sector and the importance of equipping industry leaders with the skills to navigate its complexities, CEPT University has partnered with the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) to introduce a specialized Professional Certificate Program for real estate developers.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during the 19th GIHED Property Show organized by CREDAI Ahmedabad, in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel, and Hon’ble Home Minister, Shri Harsh Sanghavi. Representing CEPT were Dr. Subhrangsu Goswami, Head of CEPT Professional Programs (CPP), and Prof. Samir Shah, Dean of the CEPT Foundation Program. CREDAI was represented by Mr. Shekhar Patel, President of CREDAI India; Mr. Boman Irani, Chairman of CREDAI India; Mr. Dhruv Patel, President of CREDAI Gujarat; and Mr. Ashish Patel, Joint Secretary, CREDAI.

Delivered through CEPT’s Professional Programs (CPP) initiative, the program aims to fill a critical gap in professional development within the real estate sector. Open to all CREDAI members, it offers a comprehensive curriculum covering essential aspects of real estate, including planning, design, construction engineering, legal, regulatory, and financial frameworks.

The program will be conducted in a hybrid format over 3-4 months, with on-campus modules at CEPT University. Participants will benefit from engaging with renowned faculty, industry experts, and fellow professionals, creating invaluable networking opportunities.

Dr. Subhrangsu Goswami, Head of CPP, emphasized the program’s importance:

“The real estate industry is undergoing significant transformation, demanding a more skilled and knowledgeable workforce. This program goes beyond theoretical knowledge, focusing on enriching the industry’s foundation and empowering professionals with the latest insights and best practices. With CREDAI as our partner, we are confident that this initiative will help developers deliver higher-quality projects and drive sustainable growth within the sector.”

This collaboration highlights CEPT’s commitment to fostering professional excellence and empowering the next generation of real estate leaders. CEPT University will curate and deliver the program, while CREDAI will extend it to its expansive network of over 25,000 real estate professionals across India.

By bridging knowledge gaps and fostering innovation, this partnership aims to shape a more dynamic and sustainable future for the Indian real estate industry.