MICA Invites Applications for FPM; MBA and CCC Admissions Closing Soon

Ahmedabad, Jan 3: MICA Ahmedabad, India’s premier management institute for Strategic Marketing and Communications, has opened applications for its four-year Fellow Programme in Management (FPM). The AICTE-approved programme prepares scholars by encouraging fundamental and applied research focusing on critical thinking, argument development, knowledge gap identification, problem formulation, and thesis writing.

With a unique international immersion component, scholars over the years have engaged with leading educational institutions like the Copenhagen Business School (Denmark), University of Manchester, England, University of Innsbruck, Austria, Michigan State University, University of Leicester (UK), and University of Southern Denmark, gaining cross-cultural insights.

Applications for MICA’s flagship 2-year PGP and 1-year CCC programme are also open. Students can fill their applications till January 11, 2025. Applicants who wish to participate in the PGP (Post Graduate Diploma in Management – Communication/Post-Graduate Diploma in Management) admission process will have to appear for an entrance exam conducted by the institute, known as MICAT, to be held on January 25, 2025.

The 1-year CCC programme offers comprehensive exposure to various creative domains, including copywriting, art direction, creative and strategy briefs, branding, digital advertising, storytelling, filmmaking, semiotics, and much more. This rich curriculum equips students for career paths as creative strategists, creative producers, brand managers, copywriters, and other creative roles.

For the CCC and FPM programs, an online exam will be conducted in January 2025 and April 2025, respectively. The GE and PI processes for the PGDM-C/PGDM program will be held in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai in February/March/April 2025.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Last date for applying for PGP & CCC January 11, 2025 MICAT-2 written test for PGP January 25, 2025 CCC online written test Before January 25, 2025 Last date for applying for FPM March 28, 2025 Online screening interviews for FPM April 3-4 Admission test on campus for FPM April 15-17