Manubhai & Shah LLP Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence

Ahmedabad, Jan 3: Marking a significant milestone in its journey, Manubhai & Shah LLP, a leading accounting firm, celebrated its 50th anniversary in Ahmedabad on Friday. Established in 1975, the firm has evolved from humble beginnings into a national powerhouse with a global clientele, catering to diverse industries, including privately held businesses, publicly traded companies, and non-profit organizations.

The golden jubilee celebration featured a keynote address by CA TN Manoharan, Padma Shri awardee and former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Keynote Address Highlights

In his address titled “Tomorrow’s India and the Future of the Accounting Profession”, CA Manoharan emphasized India’s pivotal role in shaping the global economy.

“India is on the cusp of transformational growth, driven by its demographic advantage, political stability, dynamic policies, and a thriving entrepreneurial spirit,” he said. “With its strengths in technology, manufacturing, and innovation, India is not just witnessing progress but defining the future of the global economy. By empowering its youth and embracing opportunities, India can achieve unparalleled heights as it marches towards its centenary of independence in 2047.”

On the future of accounting, he remarked:

“The accounting profession is transforming beyond number-crunching to become a cornerstone of strategic decision-making and leadership. Chartered Accountancy provides a robust foundation to excel in any field, and there is a pressing need to align ourselves with evolving times and new opportunities.”

Celebrating a Legacy of Growth

Reflecting on the firm’s five-decade journey, Kaushik Patel, Managing Partner of Manubhai & Shah LLP, highlighted its growth from a modest two-partner practice to a team of 18 partners supported by a robust pool of qualified professionals.

“What started as a small vision in 1975 has blossomed into a trusted name in accounting. As we celebrate this milestone, we take pride in our accomplishments and remain committed to building on our success in the years to come,” said Patel.

Echoing these sentiments, Kshitij Patel, Managing Partner, elaborated on the firm’s vision for the future. “We are scaling up our operations to establish a nationwide presence while adopting cutting-edge technology to serve our clients better. Our focus extends to strengthening international operations while supporting India’s domestic growth as the nation advances economically.”

A Gathering of Leaders

The event brought together prominent chartered accountants, business leaders, and distinguished figures from trade and industry.

As Manubhai & Shah LLP embarks on its next chapter, the firm remains committed to innovation, excellence, and its enduring mission to empower businesses and contribute to the nation’s economic growth.

