Ahmedabad Flower Show 2025: A Blooming Spectacle at Sabarmati Riverfront

Over 1 Million Flowers, Stunning Sculptures, and Interactive Zones Await Visitors from January 3-22, 2025

Ahmedabad, Jan 5: The Ahmedabad International Flower Show 2025 is currently underway at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, running from January 3 to January 22.

Explore a vibrant world of color and fragrance at the Ahmedabad International Flower Show 2025, hosted at the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront from January 3 to 22, 2025.

Featuring over a million blooms, intricate sculptures, and immersive experiences, this annual event, inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, showcases nature’s marvels like never before. Don’t miss this spectacular celebration, with the possibility of an extension based on popular demand!

Event Highlights:

Floral Displays: The show features over 1 million flowers spanning more than 50 varieties, arranged into over 30 intricate sculptures.

Thematic Zones: The exhibition is divided into six zones, each with a unique theme:

Zone 1: Showcases India’s economic progress and green future with statues of elephants, lotuses, and the Konark Chakra.

Zone 2: Emphasizes inclusiveness and sustainability, featuring tigers, peacocks, and flamingos.

Zone 3: Focuses on sustainable initiatives, highlighting butterflies, seagulls, and mermaids.

Zone 4: Represents India’s rich culture and heritage with replicas of the Brihadishwar Temple and the UNESCO Globe.

Zone 5: Showcases natural beauty, including attractions like the Hornbill and Flower Valley.

Zone 6: Depicts India’s future aspirations, featuring themes like the 2036 Olympics and Gandhiji’s three monkeys.

Glow Garden: A new addition this year, the Glow Garden offers illuminated floral displays, enhancing the visitor experience during evening hours.

Visitor Information:

Timings: Open daily from 8:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

Ticket Prices:

Weekdays: ₹70

Weekends: ₹100

Children under 12: Free entry

VIP Slots: Available from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM for ₹500.

Ticket Booking: Tickets can be purchased both offline and online. For online booking, visit the official website.

Additional Attractions:

Souvenir Shop: Offers a range of gifts and memorabilia for visitors.

Nursery Stalls and Food Courts: Available throughout the venue, providing plants, gardening tools, and a variety of cuisines.

Location:

The event is held at the Sabarmati Riverfront, a prominent landmark in Ahmedabad, easily accessible from various parts of the city.