IIID Ahmedabad to host Inaugural Design Festival: De.Pulse 2025

De. Pulse 2025: Shaping the Future of Design in Ahmedabad

A Four-Day Celebration of Creativity, Innovation, and Collaboration in Design

Workshops, Knowledge Sessions, and Awards to Spotlight Emerging Trends and Talent

Premier event to spotlight design leaders, experts, and innovations from January 9–12

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Jan 6: The Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) Ahmedabad Regional Chapter proudly announces the inaugural edition of IIID De.Pulse, a premier design festival scheduled from January 9 to 12 at Vigyan Bhavan, Science City. Starting daily from 5 PM, this ground breaking event will unite design professionals, students, and enthusiasts for an immersive journey into the future of design.

IIID’s leadership team, including Devdatt Pandya (Chairperson), Chirag Doshi (Co-Convenor and Chairperson Elect), Vatsal Joshi (Immediate Past Chairperson), and Sujal Khandwala (Honorary Treasurer), addressed the media on Monday to share key details about the upcoming design festival, De.Pulse.

The festival will encompass a dynamic mix of activities, including a trade expo, knowledge seminars, workshops, and creative installations. With the theme “The Future of Design: On the Cusp of a Revolution, the event aims to address key challenges and innovations shaping the design industry today.

Attendees can look forward to curated attractions such as the Designer’s Pavilion, Crafts Pavilion, spatial and art installations, and the De.Pulse Honours Awards Show, which will celebrate exceptional design contributions from the region.

“A Platform to Inspire and Collaborate” Sharing his enthusiasm, Devdatt Pandya, Chairperson of IIID Ahmedabad, remarked: “IIID De.Pulse signifies a transformative moment for the design community in Ahmedabad. This event is more than just a showcase—it’s an opportunity to engage, reflect, and shape the future of design. We’re thrilled to offer a platform that fosters creativity, collaboration, and innovation.”

Distinguished Participants and Delegates

The event will welcome a diverse group of participants, including architects, interior designers, students, and design institutions. It will also feature over 30 international delegates from the Asia-Pacific Space Designers Association (APSDA) alongside office bearers from 34 IIID chapters. Design enthusiasts from Ahmedabad and beyond are expected to join in large numbers.

Engaging Workshops

A series of hands-on workshops will inspire creativity and skill development:

Master the Art of Pinching and Coiling Techniques by Dhruti Ghedia (La Frenya)

Transform Plant Waste into Sustainable Paper Products by Ravi Raj (Koraj Crafts)

Create Your Own Terrarium and Bring Nature Indoors by Raveena Panchal Shah (The ART Container)

Explore the Magic of Glass Mosaics with Bauhaus-Inspired Designs by Hansal Patel (The Karigari Studio)

Knowledge Seminars by Industry Leaders

Thought-provoking sessions will delve into pressing topics such as:

Technology & AI: The Catalyst of the Future

Design Education Today: How Relevant is it for Tomorrow?

The Future of Professional Practice in Design

Esteemed speakers and panellists include Hiloni Sutaria (HSC Designs), Jwalant Mahadevwala (Andblack Studio), Khushbhu Davda (Studio Emergence), Himanshu Ghosh (Known Sense Studios), Hiren Patel (Aashir Engineering), Rishav Jain (CEPT), Sourabh Gupta (The Design Village), Nandita Abraham, Tanishka Kachru (NID), and Saleem Bhatri (CEPT).

Additional renowned speakers include Megha Patel Vadodaria (PVDRS), Jayesh Hariyani (INI), Senthil Kumar Doss (Play Architecture), Prashant Paradava (PDC Architects), and Shivansh Singh (Studio 2 + 2).

De.Pulse Honours Awards

A highlight of the festival is the De.Pulse Honours, a first-of-its-kind awards ceremony by IIID Ahmedabad. Recognizing excellence, creativity, and innovation, these biennial awards will be held on January 11 at Montecristo SBR, starting at 6:30 PM.

IIID De.Pulse 2025 promises to be a landmark event, offering a vibrant platform to celebrate and explore the future of design. With its diverse offerings and stellar line-up, the festival is set to inspire and redefine the design landscape.

Mark your calendars and join us at Vigyan Bhavan, Science City, from January 9 to 12, to be part of this transformative journey!

