CREDAI Gandhinagar to Host Tri-City Property Fest from January 10 to 12

Gandhinagar, Jan 7: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Gandhinagar is set to host the highly anticipated Tri-City Property Fest from January 10 to 12. This premier event will spotlight the finest real estate opportunities across the rapidly growing tri-city region of Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and GIFT City.

The festival will bring together 65 top developers showcasing over 120 premium projects under one roof, offering a diverse array of choices for prospective homebuyers and investors. Key highlights of the event include on-the-spot home loan approvals, exclusive offers with discounts of up to ₹1 lakh, and hourly prize draws. Additionally, visitors can participate in a mega lucky draw and explore a dedicated stall for unsold inventory, making this a unique opportunity for buyers to secure their ideal property.

Speaking about the event, Pravin Patel, Chairman of CREDAI Gandhinagar, said, “The tri-city region, encompassing Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and GIFT City, has become one of the fastest-growing regions in the country due to its burgeoning business opportunities and increasing influx of migrants. The Tri-City Property Fest is an ideal platform to showcase the region’s most promising real estate offerings. It serves as a bridge for developers to connect with a large pool of buyers who can explore properties that match their budget and needs.”

Spread over 8,650 square meters, the fest is expected to attract over 30,000 visitors, underscoring the growing interest in the region as a real estate hotspot. The venue, conveniently located near PDEU Metro Circle in Gandhinagar, offers ample parking for over 1,000 cars and 450 two-wheelers.

The growth trajectory of Gandhinagar, the administrative capital, has been bolstered by initiatives such as the 80-meter Ring Road, the Knowledge Corridor, Sabarmati Riverfront Phase 2, and a surge in investments in emerging sectors like semiconductors, AI, and biotechnology. Improved connectivity between Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad via the Metro Rail project is also expected to fuel the region’s real estate market.

GIFT City, home to India’s only International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), has emerged as a global investment hub, attracting leading international corporations and financial institutions. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad complements Gandhinagar and GIFT City with its cosmopolitan lifestyle, robust urban infrastructure including the Metro Rail and BRTS, and status as Gujarat’s largest real estate market.

Jashu Patel, President of CREDAI Gandhinagar, remarked, “The Tri-City Property Fest is a testament to the region’s transformation into one of India’s fastest-growing real estate markets. With world-class infrastructure, enhanced connectivity, and a thriving economy, this is the perfect time for homebuyers and investors to capitalize on the region’s immense growth potential.”

The event will feature properties across residential and commercial segments, catering to a variety of budgets. Seven leading banks will be present to provide on-the-spot loan approvals, ensuring a seamless buying experience. Additionally, five companies from allied sectors will showcase their offerings at the fest.

The Tri-City Property Fest promises to be a one-stop destination for exploring the best real estate opportunities in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and GIFT City, making it an unmissable event for property enthusiasts and investors alike.

