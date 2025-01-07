Suzlon & Andhra Pradesh Launch India’s Largest Green Skill Program Honoring Shri Tulsi Tanti

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 7: As a tribute to Late Shri Tulsi Tanti and his strong commitment to Andhra Pradesh, Suzlon Group has signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) to launch India’s largest green skill development program to enhance green jobs and bridge the employability gap in the renewable sector in India. This pioneering program aims to create a future-ready workforce by increasing green job opportunities and addressing the skill gap in renewable energy.

Over the next four years, the program will offer training to 12,000 youth, including at least 3,000 women, in specialised areas of wind power manufacturing, such as Electrical, Mechanical, Blade Technology, Material Management, Operations & Maintenance, and Land & Liasoning. Furthermore, Suzlon will create a structured curriculum for ITI, Diploma, and degree engineering colleges and forge university partnerships to integrate globally recognised content and advanced research in the wind energy industry.

Nara Lokesh, Minister for IT & Human Resources Development, said, “Our goal is to create 2 million local jobs in the next 5 years, fostering enterprise development, self-employment, and increased income for economically disadvantaged families, which will play a crucial role in building a ‘Viksit Andhra Pradesh.’ This program will help a lot of underserved families and contribute to strengthening India’s talent position in the renewable energy sector.”

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “Late Shri Tulsi Tanti often envisioned establishing a university dedicated to renewable energy, a place where India could cultivate talent in this field with the same global recognition that it enjoys for its engineering excellence. With this strategic initiative, we aim to position Andhra Pradesh as a talent export hub for the renewable energy sector, empowering the state to lead the way in shaping a sustainable future.”

Rajendra Mehta, Chief Human Resource Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “Through this collaborative effort, Suzlon will lead the establishment of ‘Learning Labs’ at 5 strategic locations in Andhra Pradesh, offering 3 to 12-month programs that blend classroom and hands-on training. These centres will serve as hubs for online and offline skill development, training, and job placements, further amplifying the impact of this transformative initiative. This initiative strengthens Suzlon’s role in shaping India’s sustainable workforce for the future by building 12,000 careers.”