International Conference on Yoga and Sanskrit-Based Knowledge Begins at Lakulish Yoga University

Over 50 Research Papers to be Presented on Yoga, AI, and Global Well-Being

Gujarat Sahitya Academy Highlights the Role of Sanskrit in Preserving Indian Knowledge Traditions

Ahmedabad, Jan 9: A two-day International Conference titled “Indian Knowledge Systems of Yoga and Sanskrit for Global Well-Being” was inaugurated today at Lakulish Yoga University, Ahmedabad.

Organized jointly by Lakulish Yoga University, Sri Swaminarayan Research Center-Vadtal Dham, and Gujarat Sahitya Academy, this event will take place on January 9th and 10th, 2025, and is being held both in-person and online.

During the inauguration, Vice Chancellor of Lakulish Yoga University, Vivek Maheshwari, emphasized that yoga’s global reach has significantly increased in modern times. He highlighted that the conference was organized with the aim of providing essential insights into “Yoga for Global Well-Being” and the role of Sanskrit-based Indian knowledge traditions, especially as the new National Education Policy (2020) encourages the promotion of Indian knowledge texts and traditions. This conference, he believes, is both timely and beneficial.

Dr. Nehal Dave, Chairman of Lakulish Yoga University’s India Knowledge System (IKS) Department and Chief Organizer (Secretary) of the conference, shared that the seminar will explore the holistic aspects of yoga beyond Asana and Pranayama. Over 50 research papers will be presented on diverse topics, such as “How Yoga Can Address AI Challenges on Human and Social Values,” “The Utility of Yoga in Modern Stressful Life,” and “Yoga and Psychology.” Experts will engage in enlightening discussions on these subjects.

Dr. Dave also recognized the crucial role of Gujarat Sahitya Academy in promoting Sanskrit and the Indian knowledge system. He noted that the integration of Sanskrit with AI in today’s world could simplify life. The Academy will present insights into the traditional knowledge found in Sanskrit texts and their relevance for preserving Indian wisdom for future generations. He emphasized that Sanskrit, like yoga, is gaining global acceptance for its potential to address the well-being of the world.

The conference will see participation from over 350 students, researchers, and teachers across India, with more than 50 international participants attending virtually.

