GUJEHCON-2025: National Electro Homeopathy Seminar and Free Medical Camp Scheduled for January 11

Balancing Energy and Restoring Health Through Nature’s Power

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 9: The New Gujarat Electro Homeopathic Medical Practitioners Association (NGEHMPA) has announced the National Electro Homeopathy Seminar, GUJEHCON-2025, to be held on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at Kushabhau Thakre Community Hall, CTM Cross Road.

The seminar commemorates the 216th birth anniversary of Dr. Count Cesare Mattei, the Father of Electro Homeopathy.

Dr. Harsh R. Maurya, National President of NGEHMPA, shared details about the seminar, accompanied by EHP Sri R.C. Maurya, EHP Mukesh Khunt (Ex-President), and Dr. Virendra Bahadur Singh. He also announced a free medical camp to be organized during the event.

Event Highlights

Free Medical Camp:

Over 1,000 patients will be diagnosed free of cost, and electro-homeopathic medicines will be distributed at no charge.

Educational Seminar:

To be attended by approximately 500 electro-homeopathic doctors from Gujarat and across India.

Training on electro-homeopathy practices, disease treatment, and guidance will be provided.

Promotion of Electro Homeopathy:

The seminar aims to raise awareness about electro-homeopathy, a treatment method based on plants that is simple, scientific, and harmless. It is known to effectively treat diseases deemed incurable in modern medicine.

Legacy of the Association:

NGEHMPA has been actively promoting and developing electro-homeopathy since 1998, organizing numerous free treatments and training camps.

Legal Framework:

The practice of electro-homeopathy is supported by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, through notifications R.14015/25/96-U&H (R) dated November 25, 2003, and V.25011/276/2009-HR dated May 5, 2010, allowing its promotion, teaching, and practice nationwide.

Dr. Harsh Maurya, National President of the Association, stated, “On the occasion of the 216th birthday celebration of Dr. Count Cesare Mattei, we are organizing a massive free diagnostic and treatment camp along with a training seminar to further promote this holistic treatment method.”

The seminar and medical camp reaffirm the association’s dedication to advancing electro-homeopathy as an effective, safe, and accessible medical system for all.

Discover the 19th-Century Italian Medical System Revolutionizing Plant-Based Remedies

Dr. Harsh Maurya Dr. Count Cesare Mattei’s Vision: Pioneering a Plant-Based Medical System in the 19th Century

Origin of Electro Homeopathy

Electro Homeopathy, also known as Electrohomoeopathy, was developed in the 19th century by Dr. Count Cesare Mattei (1809–1896), an Italian nobleman. Mattei aimed to create a natural and effective medical system that combined the principles of homeopathy with the healing powers of botanical extracts.

The term “Electro Homeopathy” reflects the belief that the remedies work by restoring the body’s natural electric balance and energy flow. The system relies exclusively on plant-based remedies derived from medicinal herbs.

Dr. Mattei formulated remedies based on a principle similar to homeopathy, emphasizing the body’s self-healing ability. He sought to enhance the balance of bodily fluids, which he believed were crucial to health.

Mattei developed a process to extract and potentize plant essences, creating remedies tailored to specific diseases and bodily systems.

Electro Homeopathy gained popularity in Europe, especially in Italy, Germany, and other countries, as an alternative treatment method. Mattei’s remedies were widely distributed, and practitioners adopted his methods.

Mattei asserted that his remedies were harmless, non-invasive, and capable of treating chronic and acute diseases, including conditions deemed incurable by conventional medicine.

Today, Electro Homeopathy is practiced globally, particularly in India, where it is recognized as a complementary medical system. Its holistic approach, focusing on natural remedies and the body’s energy balance, continues to attract those seeking alternatives to conventional medicine.

Visit BILKULONLINE You Tube Channel – Kindly Subscribe & Like.

https://youtu.be/qzuQw8ujVTg