Rashtriya Raksha University to Host 4th Convocation Ceremony with Esteemed Dignitaries

Nirmala Sitharaman and Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai to grace the occasion, honoring 447 graduates in the fields of national security and defense studies

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Jan 9: Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) is excited to announce its 4th Convocation Ceremony, scheduled for Monday, January 13, 2025, starting at 12:00 PM.

The event will take place on the university campus in Lavad-Dehgam, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and will be honored by the presence of Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Minister of Finance & Minister of Corporate Affairs, as the Chief Guest, and Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai, Minister of Finance, Energy, and Petrochemical for the Government of Gujarat, as the Guest of Honour.

RRU has been recognized as a Center of Excellence in National Security and Defense Management by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, and has emerged as a global leader in Internal Security, Correctional Administration, and Police studies during the Amrit Kaal, as endorsed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

This convocation marks a significant milestone for 447 graduating students, who will be awarded their degrees in recognition of their academic achievements and dedication. The ceremony will highlight the university’s commitment to academic excellence and the hard work of the graduating class.

Awardees Breakdown: The ceremony will confer degrees to a diverse group of graduates:

PhD Degrees: 3 students will be awarded PhD degrees in recognition of their research contributions and academic excellence.

Gold Medallists: 13 students will receive gold medals for their exceptional academic performance.

Navy Officers: 11 Navy officers will receive their Diploma/PG Diploma, acknowledging their commitment to advancing their education while serving in the armed forces.

Other Academic Streams: Graduates from various academic streams related to national security and defense studies will also be honored.

RRU invites faculty members, the families of graduates, and members of the national security and policy community to join in celebrating this important achievement. The press and media are encouraged to attend and cover this prestigious event, recognizing the dedication and accomplishments of these young scholars.

Rashtriya Raksha University is dedicated to providing high-quality education and training in security studies and related fields. RRU strives to develop professionals equipped with the knowledge and expertise to address contemporary security challenges.