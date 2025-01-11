NID Crafts a Cultural Marvel for 2025 Republic Day: Invitation Kits Celebrate Southern India’s Artistry

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 11: The National Institute of Design (NID) has achieved yet another milestone by securing the prestigious opportunity to design and produce the invitation kits for the 2025 Republic Day At Home event, to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. With this year’s theme highlighting the rich cultural heritage of Southern India, NID has curated an exquisite package showcasing artisanal crafts from the region.

A Blend of Art and Tradition

After rounds of presentations and discussions with officials at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Dr. Ashok Mondal, Director of NID Ahmedabad, and Susanth C. S., Dean of NID Bengaluru, finalized the concept and design for the unique invitation kit. The carefully curated package highlights One District One Product (ODOP) and Geographical Indication (GI) crafts, weaving a narrative of tradition and sustainability.

The kit includes:

Pochampally Ikat Fabric (Telangana): Known for its intricate Ikat weaving, the fabric is crafted into a roll-up pencil pouch, blending utility with elegance. NID Andhra Pradesh, based in Guntur, supervised its production.

Etikoppaka Toys (Andhra Pradesh): Vibrant lacquer-coated wooden toys from Etikoppaka village symbolize traditional attire and artistry.

Ganjifa Art (Karnataka): These hand-painted, mythologically themed playing cards are transformed into charming fridge magnets, preserving the essence of Mysore’s rich heritage.

Screw-Pine Weaving (Kerala): A handwoven bookmark crafted by women artisans showcases Kerala’s mastery of weaving locally abundant screw-pine leaves.

Kancheepuram Silk (Tamil Nadu): Renowned globally, Kancheepuram silk takes the form of a luxurious handcrafted pouch, produced at NID Gandhinagar.

Bamboo Box with Kalamkari Motifs: The invitation box, crafted from sustainable bamboo and adorned with Kalamkari art, exemplifies eco-conscious elegance. Produced with support from the National Bamboo Mission, this box is a masterpiece of southern Indian craftsmanship.

Collaboration Across Campuses and States

The coordination of this project was spearheaded by NID Bengaluru under the leadership of Susanth C. S., with vital contributions from NID Ahmedabad, NID Andhra Pradesh, and artisans across Southern India. The bamboo box production, a significant challenge due to its intricate components, was completed with the support of Kerala’s bamboo artisans and NID’s expert team.

The artisans from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with guidance from NID Andhra Pradesh, ensured timely completion of the exquisite products. The administrative efforts of Viral Rajyaguru and Ramakrishna Rao further facilitated the smooth execution of this ambitious project.

A Celebration of Craftsmanship

This initiative is more than just an invitation kit—it is a tribute to the unparalleled skill and tradition of Southern India’s artisans. By incorporating sustainable materials and showcasing India’s rich cultural tapestry, NID has set a new benchmark in design and innovation for national celebrations.

As the 2025 Republic Day approaches, these invitation kits will stand as symbols of India’s diverse heritage, showcasing the craftsmanship of its southern states to the dignitaries and leaders attending the event.