Marengo CIMS Hospital Launches ‘Stories of Heart’ at 21st Joint International Conference

Book Highlights Inspirational Patient Journeys and Medical Excellence at Marengo CIMS

Marengo CIMS Hospital Hosts 21st Joint International Conference 2025, Unveils ‘Stories of the Heart’ Book

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 12: Marengo CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad kicked off the 21st Joint International Conference (JIC) from January 10-12, 2025, an annual international event that draws over 3,000 doctors from across India and the world.

With its Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, Marengo CIMS Hospital is recognized globally for its excellence in healt hcare quality and patient safety.

This year’s JIC continued its legacy as a premier scientific platform, offering an extensive agenda with symposiums on Cardiovascular Sciences, Neurology, Infectious Diseases, Pulmonology, and Emergency Medicine. Renowned national and international experts shared groundbreaking research, making the event an enriching experience for medical professionals, postgraduate students, and healthcare leaders.

A highlight of the event was the launch of the book Stories of the Heart, an anthology showcasing inspiring stories of resilience, hope, and triumph over cardiac challenges. The book was unveiled by Pujya Dr. Gnan Vatsal Swami Ji, whose presence added a spiritual dimension to the event. Swami Ji praised Marengo CIMS Hospital for its transformative impact on patients’ lives and emphasized the role of compassion in medical care.

Dr. Dhiren Shah, Director of the Cardiac Surgery Department & Heart Transplant Program at Marengo CIMS Hospital, commented, “Stories of the Heart reflects the resilience of our heart transplant patients and the commitment of our team. Starting Gujarat’s first heart transplant program in December 2016 was a challenge, but today, with 56 transplants completed, we’re proud to contribute to raising awareness about organ donation and heart transplantation. The JIC platform allows us to share these transformative stories and inspire further innovations in cardiac care.”

Chief Editor and Writer of the book, Preeta Chag, shared, “Stories of the Heart is more than just a book—it’s a journey of resilience, hope, and the incredible triumphs of the human spirit. Each story captures not just medical breakthroughs but the emotional connections that make healing truly transformative. It’s been an honor to bring these inspiring tales to life, and I hope they resonate with every reader.”

The book launch was attended by distinguished guests, including Dr. Sharad Thakar, Dr. Pathik Patwari, Dr. Raajiv Singhal, Mr. Abhishek Kabra, Dr. R. K. Patel, Dr. Devendra Bhatnagar, Mr. Manish Mehta, Mr. Ajay Umat, and Dr. Manoj Aggarwal, among others. Their presence underscored the collaborative spirit and shared vision of JIC 2025.

Dr. Raajiv Singhal, Founding Member, Managing Director & Group CEO of Marengo Asia Hospitals, remarked, “JIC 2025 reflects our resolute commitment to advancing medical science and fostering meaningful collaboration among global healthcare leaders. With over 3,000 delegates from 6 countries, this conference is a culmination of innovation, resilience, and our shared pursuit of excellence in patient care. At Marengo Asia Hospitals, the 3Ts—Teach, Train, and Treat—serve as the cornerstone of our philosophy.”

Dr. Keyur Parikh, Chairman of Marengo CIMS Hospital, added, “This conference is a testament to our dedication to continuous learning and improvement. Through collaborations, we’ve advanced medical science and knowledge sharing. JIC provides an opportunity to envision a healthcare landscape that is not only technologically advanced but also compassionate and patient-centric. We are also honored to launch Stories of the Heart, which chronicles the incredible journeys of heart transplant patients and the life-changing transformations they experience.”

Dr. Anish Chandarana, Chairman of JIC, expressed, “We’ve witnessed an incredible turnout at JIC 2025, and the success of this event is truly inspiring. With nearly 3,000 healthcare professionals from India and international participants, this conference has become a remarkable success. Your active participation has transformed it into a beacon of knowledge and collaboration.”

Dr. Tejas V. Patel, Chairman of the Scientific Committee for JIC 2025, concluded, “JIC stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and knowledge-sharing in healthcare. By bringing together experts from diverse fields, this platform inspires innovation and reaffirms our commitment to transformative patient care.”