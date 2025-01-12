Saree Run 2025: Ahmedabad Women Combine Grace with Grit in a Spectacular Celebration

Taneira and JJ Active Unite Over 1,500 Women to Celebrate Fitness and Tradition in Style

Sarees in Motion: Empowering Women to Embrace Heritage While Staying Active

Ahmedabad, Jan 12: Ahmedabad witnessed an extraordinary celebration of tradition and fitness as Taneira, the women’s ethnic wear brand from the TATA group, in collaboration with JJ Active, hosted the much-anticipated Saree Run.

Over 1,500 women, draped in the elegance of sarees, came together for this unique event, blending the grace of Indian attire with the spirit of athleticism. The morning unfolded with vibrant energy, fostering camaraderie and cultural pride.

Flagged off by Ambuj Narayan, CEO of Taneira, and Coach Pramod of JJ Active, the Saree Run celebrated the saree as a timeless icon of artistry and resilience. Women of all ages participated, showcasing the versatility of sarees in a dynamic and empowering setting.

Ambuj Narayan, CEO of Taneira expressed his vision for the event “At Taneira, we believe the saree is not merely a garment but a living testament to the strength, grace, and resilience of women through the ages. The Taneira Saree Run is our tribute to this timeless tradition, encouraging women to embrace their heritage with pride while championing an active, dynamic lifestyle. Through our collaboration with JJ Active, we aim to showcase the saree as a beautiful fusion of heritage and modernity. We are proud to bring this vision to life in Ahmedabad, a city that embodies energy, culture, and transformation.”

Adding to the sentiment, Coach Pramod from JJ Active said “Women who dedicate themselves to their families’ well-being often struggle to find time for their own health. The Taneira Saree Run is a unique initiative aimed at encouraging women to prioritize their health in a comfortable and supportive environment. It serves as a platform for them to share inspiring stories of overcoming challenges and motivate one another. Ahmedabad marks the fifth city to host the Saree Run, and we are thrilled to witness the incredible enthusiasm of Ahmedabad’s women in embracing this empowering movement.”

The Taneira Saree Run celebrates the saree as more than just attire—it is a symbol of adaptability, artistry, and cultural legacy. From life’s quiet milestones to moments of celebration, the saree embodies both tradition and modernity, resonating with the rhythm of contemporary lifestyles.

Taneira, launched in 2017, offers an array of sarees, blouses, and ready-to-wear kurta sets made from pure and natural fabrics sourced from over 100 weaving clusters across India. Upholding TATA’s values, the brand aims to preserve the country’s diverse craftsmanship while modernizing weaving techniques through its “Weavershala” initiative. This program equips weaver communities with advanced frame looms and workspaces, ensuring the preservation of traditional hand-weaving for future generations.

Currently operating 20 Weavershalas across the country, Taneira is committed to empowering artisans and offering customers authentic handcrafted weaves. With 81 stores in 40 cities, the brand continues to expand its presence across metro hubs and Tier I and Tier II cities, catering to the evolving fashion needs of rooted yet progressive Indian women.

The Saree Run in Ahmedabad marks a vibrant chapter in Taneira’s journey, celebrating the essence of heritage while inspiring women to embrace active, fulfilling lives.

A group of Zumba instructors—Reena Shah, Namita Sharma, Preeti, and Mona—today participated in the ‘Saree Run’ and expressed their delight in being part of the event. Enthralled by the elegance and charm of traditional attire, they mentioned they would now make an effort to wear sarees more often, even though it wasn’t initially part of their routine. Mona admitted that she wore the saree for the thrill and novelty of the experience but felt immensely glad she embraced it.

The event was a resounding success, with women of all ages coming together to celebrate the magic of sarees, turning the day into a vibrant display of grace and tradition.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)

