Gujarat CM Inaugurates GIFT International Fintech Institute and Innovation Hub

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Jan 17: Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the GIFT International Fintech Institute (GIFT IFI) and the GIFT International Fintech Innovation Hub (GIFT IFIH) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), marking a significant step toward India’s emergence as a global fintech powerhouse.

Backed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), these initiatives are set to accelerate innovation, skill development, and entrepreneurship in financial technology, reinforcing GIFT City’s position as a premier international fintech hub.

GIFT IFI: A Global Fintech Education Hub

Spearheaded by a consortium of Ahmedabad University, IIT Gandhinagar, and the University of California, San Diego, GIFT IFI will offer industry-focused training programmes starting January 2025. The curriculum—covering Fintech Foundations, Technology for Fintech, and AI & ML in Fintech—aims to equip professionals with cutting-edge skills for the evolving financial sector.

GIFT IFIH: A Fintech Accelerator for Start-ups

Led by Plug and Play, a global accelerator, GIFT IFIH will support fintech start-ups through mentorship, resources, and networking opportunities. The first batch includes 10 innovative start-ups from the U.S., UAE, Singapore, and India, setting the stage for cross-border fintech collaboration.

Leaders Speak on GIFT City’s Fintech Vision

Tapan Ray, MD & Group CEO, GIFT City, emphasized, “The launch of GIFT IFI and GIFT IFIH underscores our vision of creating a globally connected, resilient fintech ecosystem. With leading academic and industry partners, we are fostering next-generation innovations that will redefine financial services.”

Prof. Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor, Ahmedabad University, stated, “This initiative bridges finance and technology, combining cutting-edge research with practical expertise. GIFT IFI will empower professionals and graduates to solve real-world fintech challenges.”

Aarti Mehra, Deputy Country Director, ADB, added, “ADB is proud to support GIFT City’s transformation into a global fintech and innovation hub, driving high-skilled jobs and inclusive financial solutions.”

A Bold Step for India’s Fintech Future

GIFT IFI and GIFT IFIH aim to bridge academia and industry, foster women entrepreneurs, and create a robust platform for fintech growth. As GIFT City strengthens its world-class infrastructure, regulatory framework, and ease of doing business, these initiatives will drive job creation, workforce productivity, and start-up success, reinforcing India’s leadership in global fintech innovation.