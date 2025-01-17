Tata Chemicals wins MSDE Award for Outstanding Apprenticeship Training Initiatives

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 17: Tata Chemicals Limited (TCL) has been honoured with the prestigious “Capacity Building, Awareness and Excellence Recognition Programme” award by the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) for its outstanding contributions to apprenticeship training and skill development. The award, presented by Ms Gargi Jain (IAS Director, Employment and Training), highlights TCL’s unwavering commitment to nurturing talent and empowering the next generation through its robust Apprenticeship Training School (ATS), which has been operational since 1954.

Over the decades, this Apprenticeship Training School (ATS) has trained lakhs of youths to develop skills on the field thereby, empowering and making them self-sufficient to work in any manufacturing industry across sectors. Tata Chemicals has consistently exceeded government-recommended benchmarks, maintaining a remarkable 4.5% apprenticeship annually.

Tata Chemicals operates its Apprenticeship Training School, successfully recruiting apprentices across various categories, including Freshers (SSC Pass), ITI Pass, a Graduate and Diploma apprentices. Apprentices engage in hands-on training across various departments within the TCL plant area, ensuring they gain valuable skills and knowledge as per Apprenticeship act.

Demonstrating a commitment to inclusivity, Tata Chemicals offers opportunities to women in traditionally male-dominated trades such as Boiler Attendant and Maintenance Mechanic. The program significantly contributes to workforce development and youth empowerment in India. Tata Chemicals Apprenticeship Training School (ATS) has a placement rate of 95% to 100% year on year.