NID Ahmedabad hosts Collaborative Workshop with Directors and Senior Officials from NIDs Across India

Ahmedabad, Jan 17: The National Institute of Design (NID) Ahmedabad successfully hosted a two-day collaborative workshop on January 16–17, bringing together Directors and senior officials from NID Andhra Pradesh (NID-AP), NID Assam, NID Madhya Pradesh (NID-MP), and NID Haryana. Held at the NID Ahmedabad campus, the workshop fostered inter-institutional collaboration and facilitated knowledge exchange among India’s premier design institutions.

Senior officials from key departments of NID Ahmedabad—including Education, Finance & Administration, Integrated Design Services, Research & Development, Academic Administration, Knowledge Management Centre, IT, and Purchase—actively engaged with their counterparts from the participating NIDs. The discussions revolved around policies, guidelines, operational norms, systems, and best practices, ensuring a comprehensive dialogue on enhancing design education and administration.

This initiative underscores NID Ahmedabad’s commitment to strengthening institutional synergy and building a cohesive framework across all NIDs. By sharing insights and strategies, the workshop aimed to enhance efficiency, innovation, and the overall impact of design education in India.