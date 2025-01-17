Search on for two Bidar heist suspects who opened fire in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 17 : Hyderabad Police continued the hunt on Friday for two Bidar heist suspects who opened fire on manager of a private travel agency in the Afzalgunj area. Police formed eight special teams to track down the suspects who escaped towards Tank Bund in an autorickshaw.

After analysing the CCTV footage, the police found that the offenders headed towards Tank Bund in the three-wheeler. Police were trying to trace their movement from Tank Bund. The suspects are believed to have escaped towards Secunderabad. Police personnel checked vehicles around railway and bus stations to prevent them from fleeing.

Meanwhile, a team of Bidar Police also reached Hyderabad for investigation. They suspect that the accused hail from Madhya Pradesh and were trying to escape via Raipur in Chhattisgarh. One of the two men who are suspected to be involved in a Rs 93 lakh robbery in Bidar town of Karnataka, opened fire on the manager of a private travel agency in Afzalgunj when the latter found their movements suspicious and demanded them to open the bags they were carrying while boarding a bus to Raipur. Jahangir, Roshan Travels’ ticket manager, was injured and admitted to Princess Essra Hospital in the old city.

According to Moazzam of Roshan Travels, two persons came to the agency office to book tickets to Raipur in the name of Amit Kumar. They boarded a minibus that was to take them and other passengers to the city outskirts, from where the bus for Raipur was to start. As the two men were found to be suspicious, the ticket manager insisted that they open their bags when they boarded the bus. One of them tried to hand over a bundle of currency notes to silence him. However, Jahangir refused to take the money and ordered them to open the bags. One of them pulled out a weapon and opened fire on Jahangir. The duo escaped towards Osmania Hospital. A couple of policemen from Karnataka were also on the bus.

They were also going to Raipur for an investigation into another case. B. Balaswami, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Zone) said special teams have been formed to track down the robbers. Police suspect that the assailants were involved in the sensational robbery in Bidar town on Thursday morning. The bike-borne assailants shot six rounds killing a security guard and injuring another before decamping with Rs 93 lakh intended for loading at a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM at Shivaji Chowk in Bidar. The incident occurred around 11.30 a.m. as cash-loading staff arrived at the busy ATM location.