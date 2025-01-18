Techno School Summit 2025: Coding Jr & JG University to Revolutionize Tech Education in Ahmedabad

IIT Alumnus Sumit Bhat Leads the Charge to Transform Schools into Tech Hubs

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 18: The Techno School Summit 2025, jointly presented by Coding Jr and JG University, is set to reshape the future of education by integrating coding, robotics, and AI into school curriculums.

Spearheading this initiative is Sumit Bhat, an IIT alumnus and Founder & CEO of Coding Jr, who envisions empowering students with cutting-edge skills for a rapidly evolving digital world.

“This summit is a crucial step towards redefining the education landscape in India,” said Shivkumar Maurya, CEO of Coding Jr. “By combining the strengths of Coding Jr and JG University, we are creating a blueprint for schools to become centers of technological excellence.”

The summit scheduled on Saturday the 18th January in Ahmedabad features keynote sessions, expert-led workshops, and the prestigious Techno School Awards 2025, recognizing schools that have excelled in technology integration. With a focus on creativity, problem-solving, and global readiness, the event aims to bridge the gap between traditional education and the tech-driven future.

“We believe in not just preparing students for jobs but equipping them to be innovators,” remarked Sumit Bhat. “The Techno School Summit 2025 will lay the foundation for schools to lead in AI-powered learning, ensuring India remains at the forefront of global education.”

Coding Jr: Empowering Young Minds with Future-Ready Skills

Coding Jr is a pioneering educational technology platform dedicated to teaching coding to kids and inspiring them to become part of the digital revolution. Founded by a team of IIT and IIM graduates, we strive to provide cutting-edge e-learning solutions that prepare children for a tech-driven future.

“Our mission is to equip young learners with essential skills in coding, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), and problem-solving, ensuring they stay ahead in an increasingly competitive world. With our user-friendly app, Coding Jr, students gain free access to high-quality content, making learning engaging, accessible, and effective” reiterates Bhat.

Recognized as a trusted brand in tech education, Coding Jr is the one-stop solution for parents looking to secure their child’s future. In a world where coding is the gateway to limitless career opportunities, we are committed to nurturing the innovators and leaders of tomorrow.

The Reach of the Summit:

This third edition is part of a larger initiative across Gujarat, aiming to foster awareness and adoption of technology among 3,000 schools. With 10 events planned, the program showcases the transformative potential of integrating coding, robotics, and AI into everyday learning.

Techno Schools: A Vision for the Future

The Techno School model envisions creating institutions where students transition from passive learners to active creators of technology. By embedding coding, robotics, and AI into core curriculums, these schools foster creativity, innovation, and global competence.

With over 100 school owners and education leaders expected to attend, this transformative summit is set to ignite a new era in Indian education—one where technology and learning go hand in hand!

