CEPT University Marks 19th Annual Convocation with 644 Graduates

Milestone Achieved with First Cohorts of New Master’s Programs in Housing Design and Architectural Tectonics

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Jan 18: CEPT University celebrated its 19th Annual Convocation on campus today, awarding degrees to 644 graduates, including 398 postgraduates, 244 undergraduates, and two Doctor of Philosophy recipients. The ceremony was graced by Dr. Ajay Shah, a distinguished academician and professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), who served as the Chief Guest.

The graduating class included 205 students from the Faculty of Architecture, 105 from the Faculty of Design, 11 from the Faculty of Management, 168 from the Faculty of Planning, and 155 from the Faculty of Technology. Additionally, 45 meritorious students received the University Awards of Proficiency for their outstanding academic achievements.

The Convocation procession, led by CEPT University Chairman Sanjay Lalbhai, President Prof. Barjor Mehta, and Chief Guest Dr. Ajay Shah, made its way to the iconic Shrenikbhai Plaza, where students, dressed in the customary off-white and beige ensembles with colorful stoles, were welcomed with enthusiastic cheers from family and friends.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Mehta congratulated the graduates and highlighted the significance of the Convocation, particularly marking the completion of the inaugural cohorts of the Master’s in Housing Design and Master’s in Architectural Tectonics programs. He emphasized the industry’s growing need for innovative housing solutions and a seamless integration of construction techniques with creative design. Prof. Mehta also encouraged graduates to maintain strong ties with the University and assured them of its ongoing support.

In his address, Chairman Sanjay Lalbhai underscored Ahmedabad’s potential as a global hub for interdisciplinary learning and research. He highlighted the city’s dense concentration of premier institutions within a 9 sq km radius and advocated for greater collaboration between them to tackle complex global challenges.

Chief Guest Dr. Ajay Shah, drawing on Greek philosophy, urged graduates to reflect on their life’s purpose and contribution to society. He encouraged them to embrace lifelong learning, question assumptions, and seek fulfillment beyond personal ambitions.

A milestone moment of the Convocation was the graduation of the first batch of students from two newly introduced master’s programs. Nineteen students received their degrees in Urban Housing, addressing the growing need for architect-led solutions in commercial housing, while another 19 graduated in Architecture Tectonics, a specialized program integrating material science with construction techniques.

Following the main ceremony, individual faculties hosted their Convocation sessions, where students received their degrees from respective Deans. The Faculty Convocations were attended by notable industry leaders and academics, including Himani Jain (Sr. Program Lead, CEEW), Manish Srivastava (Professor, New York University), Raj Rewal (Architect, Raj Rewal Associates), Biswas Gaurav (Founder & CEO, Trukker), and Dr. Susmita Mohanty (Co-Founder & Director General, Spaceport SARABHAI), who served as Chief Guests for the respective faculties.

The celebratory event concluded on a high note, with graduates bidding farewell to their peers, faculty, and staff who played a pivotal role in shaping their academic journeys.

