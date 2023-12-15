Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

Mumbai, Dec 15: Actor Shreyas Talpade, who is known for ‘Iqbal’, ‘Golmaal’ franchise and ‘Poster Boys’, suffered a heart attack.

The actor was shooting for a film and after completing the shoot collapsed due to a heart attack on Thursday evening.

As per media reports, he was rushed to the hospital and underwent angioplasty at the city’s Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West.

The angioplasty was conducted at around 10 p.m. and currently the actor is doing fine now.

The actor shot through the day, and was absolutely fine. He even joked around with the crew on the set, and shot sequences that had a bit of action. However, once he went home, he told his wife that he was feeling uneasy.

He was then rushed to the hospital but he collapsed on the way. Once he reached the hospital, the medical professionals conducted the angioplasty and is now stable.