Indian Navy commissions INS Tarmugli

New Delhi, Dec 14 : The Indian Navy on Thursday commissioned INS Tarmugli, a Fast Attack Craft (FAC), during a programme at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatanam.

Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Materiel was the Chief Guest for the Ceremony.

The Defence Ministry said the ship is a Trinkat Class FAC which was gifted to the Maldivian Naval Defence Force (MNDF) in 2006 by the Central government.

The Ministry said that the warship is fitted with MTU engines, the latest communication equipment, a 30 mm gun and an advanced radar system.

“It will be extensively used for coastal surveillance and protection of our Offshore Development Areas in the KG Basin area along the East Coast of India,” a statement noted.

The ship was returned to the Indian Navy in May this year, which also provided an in-service Waterjet Fast Attack Craft, to MNDF as the new MCGS Huravee.

Post extensive restoration work by the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam the FAC has been reincarnated in its present avatar, an official said.

INS Tarmugli is being commanded by Cdr Satpal Singh Sangwan and would operate under the Naval Officer-in-Charge (Andhra Pradesh).

The 46 metre ship, named after a picturesque island in the Andaman group, displaces 320-tonne and can achieve speeds in excess of 30 knots.