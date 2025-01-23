IHCL Expands Presence in Gujarat with New SeleQtions Hotel in Mandvi

Picturesque Beachfront Resort to Showcase Kutch’s Cultural and Natural Beauty

BILKULONLINE

Mandvi, Jan 23: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s leading hospitality brand, has signed an agreement to open a new hotel in Mandvi, Gujarat. The under-construction project, set to operate under the IHCL SeleQtions brand, is a significant addition to the company’s growing portfolio in the state.

Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President – Real Estate & Development, IHCL, stated, “Mandvi’s unspoiled beaches and rich cultural heritage offer immense potential as a tourism destination along India’s western coastline. Aligned with the Government of India’s Dekho Apna Desh initiative, IHCL remains committed to pioneering hospitality in emerging locations. This signing strengthens our footprint in Gujarat, bringing our total portfolio in the state to 29 hotels across brands. We are pleased to collaborate with Sea Leaf Resort for this project.”

Spread across 18 acres with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Kutch, the 170-key IHCL SeleQtions Mandvi will feature world-class amenities, including an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant, a swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, and a spa with seven treatment rooms. Catering to families and leisure travellers, the resort will also offer a dedicated kids’ play area.

Ritesh Tanna, Director of Sea Leaf Resort Private Limited, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are delighted to partner with IHCL to position Mandvi as a premier leisure destination.”

Mandvi, a scenic town in the Kutch region of Gujarat, is renowned for its serene beaches and historical landmarks. Visitors can explore attractions such as the iconic Vijay Vilas Palace, Sundarwar Temple, Jama Masjid, Lakshminarayan Temple, Kajivali Mosque, and Rameshwar Temple.

With this latest addition, IHCL’s presence in Gujarat expands to 29 hotels, including 10 currently under development.