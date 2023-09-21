HTech launches powerful yet eye friendly ‘HONOR90 5G’ Smartphone in India

HONOR90 sets new standards for comfortable viewing and creative freedom

Ahmedabad, Sept 21: HTech, a comprehensive solutions provider, announced the launch of HONOR 90 5G in India. Equipped with a stunning 200MP Main Camera featuring AI Vlog Master and industry-leading Quad-Curved Floating Display with 3840 Hz PWM Dimming technology, the HONOR 90 5G packs groundbreaking hardware and software into one device to empower the always-on generation with personalised experiences and human-centric solutions.

Commenting on the launch, Madhav Sheth, CEO, HTech, said, “We at HTech, are pleased to mark an important milestone by bringing back to Indian consumers a strong brand that has cutting edge technology, and a self-reliant ecosystem. With a focus on empowering consumers with leading technology, Honor continuously works toward bringing innovation in display technology, battery tech software and artificial intelligence, which are backed by strong R&D capabilities. Leveraging HONOR’s strong network and value chain, we are introducing the first smartphone in Indian shores with the launch of HONOR 90 5G.

Boasting cutting-edge AI technologies and best-in-class innovations, including an ultra-clear 200MP camera, AI Vlog Master and Zero Risk Eye-Comfort Display, the handset heralds a revolution in smartphone photography and display technology. It is a convergence of advanced technology and sophisticated design which deliver a truly personalized experience. As we embark on this exciting journey in India, we are confident that users will wholeheartedly embrace Honor’s exceptional products.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless and TV, Amazon India, said, “We at Amazon are thrilled to witness the comeback of Honor in India through HTech, and we are certain that the Honor 90 will become the first amongst the many smartphones that will help honor tech become a popular smartphone brand in India. With powerful performance, sleek design, and a camera setup second to none, we are sure that the Honor 90 will create waves in the industry. With today’s launch, we further fortify our strong selection on India’s favorite online e-commerce destination as we gear-up for the festive season.”

C P Khandelwal, Senior Vice President H Tech and Sree Hari, Product Manager were present in Ahmedabad on Thursday to brief the comeback story of Honor in India through them and explained several health friendly steps that they adopted to make new mobile sets for Indian users.

Powerful and versatile multi-camera experience

The all-new triple camera system consists of a 200MP Main Camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, which by prioritizing excellence in clarity, HDR capabilities, and low-light performance delivers outstanding photographic results. The triple camera comes with a 12 MP ultra-wide and macro camera with a 112° field of view and a 2MP Depth Camera that helps the camera gauge distances accurately. This camera is supported with multi-frame fusion, noise reduction algorithm and pixel binning to give a light-capturing performance that is equivalent to large 2.24µm pixels(16-in-1). The 200MP Main Camera produces outstanding high dynamic range (HDR) photos and detailed, bright shots in low light situations, making each shot as lifelike as possible. On its front, Honor 90 sports a 50 MP camera which helps capture stunning selfies that brim with details.

With the brand-new Portrait Mode, users can effortlessly create exceptional portraits that have well-defined facial features, accurate skin tones and produce an authentic bokeh effect that naturally blends the background with the main subject. To offer photographers greater flexibility, the Portrait Mode lets users capture photos at 2X zoom to produce results that better highlight subjects in frames. Additionally, the smartphone harnesses the immense power of the processor to deliver 4K video recording at 30fps from all three cameras – 200 MP Main Camera, 12 MP Ultrawide Camera and 50 MP Selfie Camera.

HONOR 90 employs artificial intelligence (AI) to help vloggers streamline workflows. It helps denoise audio, makes video mode recommendations, and comes with an AI Vlog Assistant that lets users generate a social media-ready 15-second video with just a few taps. Furthermore, with omnidirectional noise reduction that has a signal-to-noise ratio of 20dB, users can capture solid and clear human voices and zero of the surrounding noise – close to that of a professional recorder.

Elegantly crafted Design inspired by Luxury Jewellery

A pleasure to behold, Honor 90 is inspired by the haute couture and craftsmanship that’s associated with luxury jewelry. HONOR 90 radiates sophistication through its slim 7.8mm thin design and 183g featherweight. Providing a pleasing tactile, visually captivating experience, Honor 90 comes with gracefully quad-curved edges. Built to last, Honor 90 comes with Deeply Reinforced Glass, thereby demonstrating exceptional robustness and enabling the curved display to withstand being dropped any number of times. On the rear, HONOR 90 showcases the iconic N Series Dual Ring Design, featuring rounded contours that are crafted with cutting technique to create a dazzling gleam, thereby elevating its elegance to another level. Exuding elegance from every angle, the device comes in three mesmerizing colors: Midnight Black, Emerald Green and Diamond Silver.

Zero Risk Flicker Free Display for a Comfortable and Immersive Viewing Experience

Equipped with a 6.7-inch Quad-Curved Floating Display, HONOR 90 supports a high resolution of 2664×1200, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and up to 1.07 billion colors. This display makes visual content come alive in life-like colors and perfect clarity. The display supports a peak HDR brightness of 1600 nits, giving users improved on-screen readability even under bright light.

The HONOR 5G 90 comes with an industry-leading eye comfort display that has been certified with TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification and has a risk-free dimming level. It supports the industry’s highest Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Dimming frequency of 3840Hz which ensures strain on users’ eyes is minimal when the phone is set at low brightness. To alleviate eye fatigue, the display also features Dynamic Dimming which simulates natural light. Additionally, it supports HONOR’s Circadian Night Display technology which filters blue light and promotes the secretion of melatonin to naturally improve users’ nighttime sleep quality. The smartphone’s display has received a gold rating by DXOMARK.

Striking the perfect balance between visual fluidity and battery life, it comes with an adaptive screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz that dynamically adjusts as per the displayed content. In addition, ensuring that users enjoy an exceptional multimedia experience whether they’re traveling or in the comfort of their homes, Honor 90 supports HDR10+ and HDR certifications from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Robust Performance

To ensure smooth performance, the HONOR 90 5G comes in two variants that have massive storage – 12GB +512 GB and 8+256 GB, which coupled with RAM Turbo, easily compresses apps and allocates RAM for future proof frequency, giving up to 5GB on 8GB RAM variant 7GB on 12GB variant.

HONOR 90 5G comes packed with a large 5000mAh battery that empowers always-on users with day long usage. With a single full charge, the smartphone can provide up to 19.5 hours of continuous video streaming, keeping users entertained for extended periods. With its Built-in AI Power Saving Technology, HONOR 90 5G optimizes battery performance and enhances efficiency, which enables maximum productivity even during intensive use.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition processor, which has 20% better GPU performance and a 30% better AI performance compared to the phone’s predecessor. The processor allows Honor 90 to seamlessly handle 4K recording, manage noise reduction while recording videos and ensures that users can watch videos for longer on their smartphone without experiencing any eye fatigue. The device’s internal temperature is kept in check by a vapor chamber that’s 147% larger. The chamber facilitates efficient heat dissipation, allowing HONOR 90 to stay cool to the touch even under heavy use.

A Truly Personalized Experience with HONOR MagicOS 7.1

HONOR 90 runs on the latest Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1, and packs a punch with enhanced smart features like Magic Text, which provides a smart life experience and maximizes productivity. With Magic Text, users can extract semantic information from a picture, including phone number, email, and website, and perform follow-up operations in one tap.

Marking the biggest highlight of the smartphone, Honor 90 will support Google-related services, so users will not only enjoy access to Google’s apps, but also the Playstore with its millions of applications. This sophisticated OS introduces upgraded and personalized features, promising users a smarter and more convenient experience.

Market availability

HONOR 90 5G is available in three colors – Emerald Green, Diamond Silver and Midnight Black across Amazon and retail channels. The smartphone comes in two storage variants 8+256 GB and 12+512 GB priced at INR 37,999 and INR 39,999 respectively.

With the following offers, the price comes down to as low as INR 32,999 for the 8+256 GB variant and INR 34,999 for the 12+512 GB variant.

Offers: