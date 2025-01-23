Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd.reports revenue ofRs.288 Cr. in 9MFY25with 157% YoY growth

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 23: Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has reported a revenue of Rs. 288 crore during 9 MFY 25 ending 31st December , 2024 , showing a robust growth of 157%. The exceptional financial performance underlines the company’s strong business strategy and operational excellence .

Main Highlights

Total revenue is 288 crores which is an increase of 157%.

PAT after MI is 41 Cr which is a 162% increase

EBITDA is 74 crores which is an increase of 287%.

Regulated Markets business revenue was 180.5 crores , showing a growth of ~ 100% on a YoY basis

Emerging markets business revenue stood at 84.6 crore , up more than 10 times YoY .

Commenting on the results , Swapnil Shah, Managing Director, Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited said “ We are pleased to report strong performance for Q3 and 9MFY 25, driven by our strategy of developing niche products for regulated markets and expanding our CDMO/CMO operations. At the same time , we have continued to grow our presence and product portfolio in emerging markets. Our revenue and profitability grew by over 150% year-on-year for 9MFY 25 and we are optimistic to sustain this momentum going forward.

In Regulated Markets , strong growth in the CDMO/CMO segment was partially offset by weaker performance in the Marketed Products segment , which was impacted by a higher base in Q3 FY 24. The consolidation of acquired businesses resulted in strong growth in the Emerging Markets segment for Q3 FY 25. Year-on-year , the Regulated Markets and Emerging Markets businesses grew by over 100% and 10 times, respectively, for 9MFY 25.

In 9MFY 25 , we launched a new product and received ANDA approvals for five products in the Regulated Markets business, bringing our total ANDA approvals to 24.

Our emerging market business portfolio and footprint are growing well through expansion. Our registered product portfolio in the emerging market business has expanded to 267 products. With a strong product portfolio , we are now re-aligning our go-to-market models to make our emerging markets operations more profitable.

We are seeing significant traction and scale-up in our CDMO/CMO segment. Currently , we manufacture 21 products in this business and expect rapid growth with the addition of new products, customers and increasing wallet share from existing customers.

We are focused on executing our business strategies across the segment and are confident that healthy growth will continue in the coming year.”