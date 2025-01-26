Intellectuals & Corporates Convene at RRU for CSRO Roundtable on Sustainable Development

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Jan 26: Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) hosted a successful one-day CSRO Roundtable focused on the theme “Intellectuals and Corporates Meet for Sustainable Community Development Initiatives.” This event brought together distinguished intellectuals, corporate leaders, and academic professionals to discuss innovative solutions for sustainable societal development through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The event was honoured by the attendance of the Vice-Chancellor of Rashtriya Raksha University, Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, who served as the Chief Guest alongside Shri Vasant Gadhavi, Executive Director of the Adani Foundation, and Shri Bharat Patel, Honorary Secretary General of the Knowledge Chamber of Commerce & Industry as the Guest of Honour. Additionally, CSR Officers and representatives from over 30 prestigious organizations participated in the event, including Adani Foundation, CDSL, Checkmate Security, CISS Security, ADC Bank, ONGC, Tata Consultancy Services, Union Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Infinity Retail-Tata Croma, BVG India Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat Rural Industries Marketing Corporation Limited (GRIMCO), eInfochips – Arrow Electronics, ECS Group, G R Foundation, Kushal Books Heritage CyberWorld LLP, Scientech Technologies and IndusBridge Ventures.

The roundtable began with a cordial introduction by Prof. (Dr.) Priyanka Sharma, who serves as the Dean of the Extension and Distance Learning Directorate. Prof. Sharma highlighted the importance of collaboration and open dialogue among attendees, which is essential for fostering a productive environment where ideas can be exchanged freely. She emphasised on conference objective to connect intellectuals in academia with the corporate world to explore strategies and contribute to sustainable community development. This includes focusing on public-private collaboration, innovative CSR practices, and strategic partnerships.

Following the introduction, Mr. Ravish Shah, Director of the International Cooperation and Relations Branch, presented an in-depth agenda for the roundtable discussion. The agenda typically outlines key topics to be addressed, objectives to be achieved during the meeting, and any specific outcomes expected from discussions. By providing a clear structure, Mr. Shah would have ensured that participants were aligned on what to expect and could prepare their contributions accordingly.

In his opening remarks, Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel articulated RRU’s vision centered around innovation, security, and resilience through its TREE model—Training, Research, Education, and Extension. This model reflects a holistic approach to education that integrates various facets of learning and community engagement:

Training: Training at RRU encompasses a wide range of programs designed to equip students and professionals with the necessary skills for effective performance in security-related roles. The university offers specialized training modules that focus on: Law Enforcement Training, Disaster Management Training, Cybersecurity Training.

The training initiatives are often conducted in collaboration with various governmental bodies and NGOs, ensuring that they meet current needs and standards.

Research: Research at RRU is pivotal for advancing knowledge in security studies. The university encourages interdisciplinary research that addresses contemporary challenges faced by society. Key areas of research include: National Security Studies, Public Safety Research, Technological Innovations in Security.

RRU collaborates with international institutions to enhance its research capabilities and disseminate findings through conferences, journals, and workshops.

Education: RRU offers various educational programs ranging from undergraduate degrees to doctoral studies in fields related to security. These programs are designed to provide comprehensive knowledge along with practical skills. Some notable aspects include: Curriculum Development, Skill Development Workshops, Internships & Field Work.

The educational framework aims not only at academic excellence but also at fostering leadership qualities among students.

Extension: Extension services at RRU focus on community engagement and outreach programs aimed at raising awareness about security issues among the general public. This includes: Community Policing Initiatives, Workshops & Seminars, Partnerships with Local Governments.

These extension activities help bridge the gap between academia and society while promoting a culture of safety awareness.

Prof. Patel’s remarks would have underscored how these elements work synergistically to foster an environment conducive to growth and innovation including financial inclusive, Maritime security, Cyber security & AI, physical and mental fitness , climate change and Border management.

Prof. Patel reaffirmed RRU’s commitment to creating an Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) and Atmasurakshit (self-secured) Bharat through collaborative efforts involving academic institutions, corporate sectors, and local communities. This commitment aligns with national goals aimed at enhancing self-sufficiency in various sectors, including education, technology transfer, and community development.

By harnessing academic resources alongside corporate expertise and community collaborations, RRU aims not only to enhance educational outcomes but also to address broader societal challenges effectively.

The Chief Guest, Shri Vasant Gadhavi, highlighted the critical role of corporates in addressing societal challenges, sharing insights from his illustrious career in governance and development. Similarly, the Guest of Honour, Shri Bharat Patel, stressed the importance of integrating technology and innovation in CSR projects to achieve impactful and sustainable results. He emphasised on rededicating ourselves to the cause of CSR which can lift the society to the next level.

The event featured presentations by directors from RRU’s specialized schools, showcasing impactful CSR projects undertaken in areas like behavioural sciences, IT and cybersecurity, internal security, and sports education. Notable presenters include Mr. Geetesh Kumar Singh (Asst. Director, SBSFI), Mr. Nimesh Dave (Director I/c, SPICSM), Mr. Ashish Revar (Asst. Prof., SITAICS), Mr. Yash Sharma (Asst. Prof., SPES) and Dr. Subhajit Bandopadhyay (Asst. Prof., SISSP), among others.

A key segment of the event was the roundtable discussions, where organizations like CDSL, ONGC, Checkmate Security, CISS Security, BVG, TCS and ECS shared their CSR initiatives and engaged in constructive dialogues on pooling resources and expertise for community development. The facilitator, Prof. (Dr.) Priyanka Sharma, provided insightful conclusions, summarizing the collaborative potential identified during the discussions.