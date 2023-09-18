International Coastal Cleanup Day 2023: Indian Navy & Local Community Unite for a Cleaner Coastline

BILKULONLINE

Porbandar, Sept 18: On the occasion of International Coastal Cleanup Day 2023, the Indian Navy personnel from the Gujarat Daman & Diu Naval Area, in collaboration with the local Panchayat, villagers, Prakriti Navy Welfare & Wellness Association (NWWA), and Cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC), came together for a massive cleanliness drive at Kucchedi Beach in Porbandar.

The primary objective of this initiative was to promote Government of India initiatives and raise awareness about responsible waste disposal, all in the pursuit of maintaining clean, serene, and pristine shores. This event witnessed an overwhelming response from the local populace, including children who eagerly participated.

The Indian Navy, known as the protectors of our maritime interests, organized this event under the banner of “Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar,” symbolizing their commitment to ensuring the cleanliness and safety of our seas.

This collaborative effort between the Indian Navy and the local community exemplifies the spirit of unity and responsibility towards safeguarding our coastal environments. Such initiatives underscore the importance of collective action in preserving our oceans and promoting eco-friendly habits.