Ambujanagar’s Multispeciality Hospital Goes an Extra Mile in Providing Healthcare Support

Ambujanagar Multispeciality Hospital (AMH) facilitated a complex yet successful knee replacement surgery.

The Hospital is renowned for its dedicated medical expertise, offering access to quality healthcare to all.

Ahmedabad, Sept 18: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, has a longstanding commitment to initiatives aimed at enhancing lives and nurturing community development. The remarkable journey of Jivabhai Chudasama serves as one such poignant example, vividly showcasing the Company’s unswerving dedication to the betterment of individuals and the advancement of communities.

Mr. Jivabhai Chudasama, a 55-year-old man, was suffering from severe bilateral knee osteoarthritis accompanied by a pronounced varus deformity. Due to this, his daily activities were hampered as he suffered a lot of pain. Being the beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), he sought medical assistance at Ambujanagar Multispeciality Hospital (AMH), where he underwent a total knee replacement surgery. With precision and unwavering care, the surgery proved to be an outstanding success.

Following the surgery, Mr. Chudasama experienced a remarkable reduction in his debilitating pain and a resurgence of enthusiasm for everyday activities. This life-enhancing surgery was made possible with the expertise of Dr. Mayur Vaishya and steadfast commitment of the Hospital’s staff, reflecting Ambuja Cements’ commitment to improving lives and promoting well-being.

Dr. Mayur Vaishya, an orthopaedic surgeon is associated with AMH since last 7 years and is performing all complex surgeries including joint replacements. With more than 10 surgeries performed every day, he has carried out the highest amount of knee and hip replacement surgeries in the entire region under PMJAY scheme.

Ambuja Cements takes immense pride in being associated with this transformative journey, which is dedicated to delivering quality healthcare to those in need. Mr. Chudasama’s remarkable recovery reflects the cherished values and unwavering dedication that the Company upholds in turning challenges into opportunities and enhancing lives.