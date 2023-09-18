ACC’s Green Building Centre is Revolutionizing the Construction Industry

ACC Pioneering in Sustainable Solutions and Expanding Horizons

Ahmedabad, Sept 18: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, is delighted to announce that its Green Building Centre, a pioneer in sustainable construction solutions in India, reaffirms its unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the construction industry. In FY2022-23, ACC’s Green Building Centre achieved remarkable milestones by introducing innovative concrete products across various regions of India, including Kullu, Patiala, Paonta Sahib, Kangra, and beyond. These groundbreaking additions, including Kerb Stones, Hollow and Solid Concrete Blocks, RCC Saucer Drain Covers, and Tactiles, have significantly extended ACC’s influence on the construction landscape.

ACC’s Green Building Centre has consistently adhered to the triple bottom-line approach, emphasizing social, environmental, and financial performance. This dedication to excellence has driven the expansion of the product range, amplifying the Company’s impact and influence in the construction sector.

Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, said, “Sustainability remains at the heart of our mission. Our Green Building Centre products, including Blocks and other Concrete Products , are meticulously designed to have a minimal carbon footprint, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future. They are energy-efficient and promote superior insulation, ultimately reducing energy consumption in buildings.”

Moreover, ACC’s commitment to being environmentally friendly doesn’t come at a premium. The products are cost-competitive and offer long-term savings through reduced maintenance and energy costs, making them the intelligent choice for builders and developers.

The newly introduced product offerings include:

Kerb Stones: ACC’s high-quality Kerb Stones provide durable solutions for defining roadsides and pathways. They offer both aesthetic appeal and robust performance, making them a preferred choice for urban development projects. Additionally, they are employed as road dividers and for locking pavers in landscaping.

Hollow and Solid Concrete Blocks: These versatile blocks are essential building components renowned for their strength and insulation properties. ACC’s commitment to eco-friendly materials ensures that these blocks meet the highest standards of quality and sustainability.

RCC Saucer Drain Covers: ACC’s RCC Saucer Drain Covers offer effective drainage solutions with a focus on durability and safety. Engineered to withstand heavy loads exceeding M-30 Mpa, they ensure efficient water management, making them ideal for infrastructure projects.

Tactiles: Tactiles are an essential part of accessible infrastructure. ACC’s Green Building Centre’s Tactiles are designed with a focus on providing safe and convenient pathways for all individuals, including those with disabilities.

In addition to these recent achievements, ACC’s Green Building Centre remains committed to ongoing innovation. The Company continues to explore opportunities to introduce new, eco-friendly products in previously untouched geographies. This forward-looking approach ensures that ACC remains at the forefront of sustainable construction solutions, empowering communities and fostering a greener, more prosperous India.

ACC’s Green Building Centre is a leading provider of sustainable construction solutions in India. Committed to the triple bottom-line approach of social, environmental, and financial performance, ACC’s Green Building Centre of Excellence empowers local entrepreneurs and transforms communities through eco-friendly building materials and services.