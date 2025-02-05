Ambuja Neotia to Invest ₹15,000 Cr in Bengal Over 5 Years

BILKULONLINE

Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Feb 5: Ambuja Neotia Group, one of East India’s leading business conglomerates, has announced an ambitious investment plan of over ₹15,000 crores in West Bengal over the next five years. The investments will span across healthcare, hospitality, tourism, residential and commercial real estate, and a first-of-its-kind golf-themed township, reaffirming the Group’s long-term commitment to the state’s economic growth and development.

Speaking at the 8th Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group, expressed gratitude to the Government of West Bengal for fostering a business-friendly environment and highlighted Bengal’s strategic advantages, including its skilled workforce, growing infrastructure, and proximity to Asian markets. He also acknowledged the proactive governance and support from Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which has helped catalyse investment opportunities in the region.

Investment Highlights:

Healthcare: ₹1,500 Crores

Ambuja Neotia will be setting up five new hospitals across West Bengal — three in Kolkata, one in Durgapur, and one in Siliguri. These greenfield projects will add 1,300 beds, with two hospitals already under construction and the remaining three set to commence work within the year.

Hospitality & Tourism: ₹2,700 Crores

To boost West Bengal’s tourism landscape, the Group plans to develop a luxury hospitality circuit in partnership with the Taj Hotels, featuring seven premium hotels in key destinations such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Lataguri (Dooars), Digha, the Sundarbans, Shantiniketan, and Raichak. These will add 600 five-star rooms at an investment of ₹1,200 crores.

Additionally, two convention hotels will be developed in Kolkata and Siliguri, comprising 800 rooms, with an investment of ₹1,500 crores.

Golf-Themed Township: ₹5,000 Crores

Ambuja Neotia is introducing Bengal’s first international-standard golf township, featuring an 18-hole golf course, golf-view villas, apartments, a golf hotel, a clubhouse, and premium lifestyle amenities. The 240-acre project has been in planning for several years, and preliminary development has begun.

Residential & Commercial Developments: ₹6,500 Crores

With nine large-scale real estate projects in progress, Ambuja Neotia aims to deliver 10.5 million sq. ft. of built space across residential and commercial sectors over the next four to five years.

A Commitment to Bengal’s Growth

With these investments, Ambuja Neotia Group is set to drive employment, infrastructure, and economic progress across the state.

“Bengal has always been our home and our karmabhoomi. We are committed to its growth and development, and these projects will create new opportunities, enhance infrastructure, and strengthen Bengal’s position as a business and tourism hub,” said Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group.

The investments come at a time when West Bengal is witnessing a surge in infrastructural growth, including enhanced metro connectivity, improved road networks, and increased flight connectivity to Durgapur, Bagdogra, and Kolkata.

Through these strategic projects, Ambuja Neotia Group is striving to contribute to Bengal’s growth by enhancing infrastructure, creating opportunities, and supporting the state’s economic and social development.