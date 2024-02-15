Reliance Foundation partners with National Skill Development Corporation to impact half a million youth

Over the next three years, 500,000 youth will be impacted with this partnership

State-of-the-art courses for future skills will be developed through this partnership

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, Feb 15: Reliance Foundation and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) have entered into a strategic partnership to create courses with future-ready skills for 500,000 Indian youth. This partnership entails the development of curriculum focusing on creating capacity for the youth in fields including EdTech, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), environmental sustainability, policy analysis and much more. With the help of Reliance Foundation’s digital-forward approach, this partnership is expected to garner popularity among youth interested in newer career avenues that require futuristic thinking.

Speaking on the occasion, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, “India will become unstoppable by embracing the mantra of skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling. Various digital initiatives in the skilling ecosystem are ensuring Skills Anywhere, Skills Anytime and Skills for All. As India marches towards becoming a developed nation, by leveraging technology, scale and sustainability, Indian workforce will meet not only domestic demand, but also global demand and set new benchmarks.”

Emphasising the importance of this strategic partnership, Jagannatha Kumar, CEO, Reliance Foundation, said, “India has the largest youth population in the world, and this is our effort to prepare them with future-ready skills. At Reliance Foundation, we believe that this will help in fulfilling their aspirations and achieve their goals. This partnership with NSDC will help youth in skilling, to align competencies with evolving work profiles and opportunities. Reliance Foundation and NSDC bring a common vision and purpose along with our unique strengths, to contribute to our youth.”

Designing and development of high-quality curriculum; setting up student services; training of trainers; supporting collaborations; AI aided online assessments; certifications and industry aligned placements are an integral part of this partnership.

Reliance Foundation has been working on creating and enhancing livelihoods with opportunities for the marginalised and youth. This partnership with NSDC is yet another step in that direction.