Event: The 22nd Annual TTEC Wellness Walk 2024 on Feb 18

TTEC Wellness Walk has raised over Rs. 10.54 crores for 70 NGOs through its 21 editions

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 15: The 22nd Annual TTEC Wellness Walk – 2024, one of the most anticipated events in the city’s social calendar, will take place on February 18 this year. While its twin purposes of generating health awareness and raising funds through public participation for various NGOs remain the same, the walk will be held at the L. D. College of Engineering this year.

The Charity Walk started as a fun activity in 2003 but has become an important and highly awaited city event, with thousands of participants each year. It has been highly successful in meeting its objectives through the support of individual contributions and corporate sponsorships.

Over the last 21 years, the walk has had more than 95,800+ participants and 280 sponsors and helped raise Rs. 10.54 crores for 70 NGOs.

“It is a moment of immense pride and joy for us to announce the 22nd Annual TTEC Wellness Walk. Over the last 21 years, with the generous contribution and support from our clients, sponsors and community at large, we have been able to raise over Rs. 10.5 crores for 70 different NGOs. This year we have identified 4 NGOs who are doing exceptional work for various causes such as supporting underserved rural communities through quality education, providing values based formal and non-formal education for underprivileged communities, women empowerment and providing basic education for specially abled children. We love to say that when ‘Ahmedabad Walks, India Changes’ – I request everyone to come and join us for the Walk on February 18th at 7 AM and make a difference in the lives of thousands of deserving children, women and youth in the country” said Biju Pillai, Vice President, Operations, India – TTEC.

The 22nd edition of the TTEC Wellness Walk includes a 4 KM walk and a 7.5 KM run. It will begin at 7:00 am on February 18 at the L. D College of Engineering. Participants can register for the walk online on Townscript. The minimum registration fee is Rs. 300. The company matches INR 300/- for every registered participant.

The 22nd Annual Wellness Walk beneficiary NGOs are:

Gujarat Rajya Gram Vikas Samiti (GRGVS) – Serving since 1988 to empower underserved rural communities through quality education, water, sanitation, environment, livelihood, women empowerment and rural development initiatives for improving socio-economic conditions. – 80 (G). Rafiq Mansuri, Vice President & Head CSR GRGVS, expressed his views regarding the distinct services of the TTEC to recognise and help the NGOs.

Manav Gulzar – Established in 2014, works for the holistic development of underprivileged communities with primary focus on value based formal and non-formal education, youth development, health and nutrition, skill training and employability. – 80 (G). Nilam Thakkar from Manav Gulzar was present at the press meet of TTEC and highlighted her NGO’s activities and how helpful the TTEC would be for them to march ahead.

New Way Educational & Rural Development Trust – Runs Freedom Day Care Center at Dholka, near Ahmedabad since 2010 for specially abled children to provide basic education, vocational training through process-based learning, speech therapy, physiotherapy, and parental guidance. – 80 (G). Bhavin Parmar profusely thanked the TTEC authorities for spotting them and extending the help as well as recognise their duties towards mentally challnged people for whom the NGO works.

Utkarsh – Registered in 2013, the trust aims to empower girl children and support women from marginalized social groups enabling them to become self-reliant and improve their standard of living through better health & nutrition, education, and holistic well-being. – 80 (G). Rekha Adhwaryu, Founder & Chairperson of Utkarsh was there to explain the activities carried out by them for the betterment of the girl child and how they were helping the poor and marginalised community girls and women to earn money in a decent way through equipping technology and put to use their time and energy in right direction.

Key sponsors for the current edition of Motif TTEC Charity Walk include:

Platinum Sponsors – Airbnb

Gold Sponsors – Anonymous, eBay and Khushi – Ambient Media Partner

Bronze Sponsors – Apexon Ignite, KensVille Golf & Country Club – Savvy, New Arbuda Builders, Pest Control Enterprises, Simulations and TeleKonnectors

Associate Sponsors – BIA Capital, BlazeNet, CityShor, Claris, Cliantha Research, CreativeYatra, JadeBlue Lifestyle India Ltd., Megha Communication, MuscleMonk, QX Global Services LLP., Rubik Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Sheth Info, Sunij Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Partners – Bottles for Change – Plastic Recycling Initiative by Bisleri, Gallons, Kelika Badminton Academy, L.D. College of Engineering, Rasna, Shalby Multi-Specialty Hospitals, The House of MG and Waghbakri Tea Group

Principles behind the NGO selection process