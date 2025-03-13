BCCI condoles demise of former India all-rounder Syed Abid Ali

Mumbai, March 13:The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday condoles the demise of former India all-rounder Syed Abid Ali, who breathed his last on March 12. A celebrated cricketer, Syed Abid Ali was a pivotal figure in Indian cricket during the 1960s and 70s, renowned for his versatile skills.

He represented India in 29 Test matches and five ODIs, leaving a mark with his all-round capabilities. His contributions were instrumental in India’s historic Test series victories in England and the West Indies in 1971, where his fielding, bowling and batting proved invaluable. His lion-hearted approach and dedication made him a respected figure in the Indian cricketing fraternity. BCCI president Roger Binny remembered the contributions of the former player and extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family. “Shri Syed Abid Ali was a true all-rounder, a cricketer who embodied the spirit of the game. His contributions to India’s historic victories in the 1970s will always be remembered. His dedication and versatility made him stand out.

My deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time,” he said in a BCCI statement. Devajit Saikia, secretary, BCCI added, “Shri Syed Abid Ali’s all-round skills and his contribution to Indian cricket are quite valued. He was a true gentleman of the game. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.” Abid Ali made his Test debut against Australia on December 23, 1967, and played his last Test against West Indies starting December 15, 1974. In 29 Tests, he scored 1,018 runs at an average of 20.36, scoring six half-centuries. His highest score was 81. Abid Ali also claimed 47 wickets at an average of 42.12 with a best haul of 6/55. He scored 93 runs in five ODIs with a top score of 70. He claimed seven wickets at 26.71.

Abid Ali was a stalwart of first-class cricket, scoring 8,732 runs in 212 matches, playing mostly for Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy. He scored 13 centuries and 31 fifties in FC with a top score of 173 not out. In these 212 matches, Abid Ali claimed 397 wickets, bagging five wickets in an innings on 14 occasions. He also scored 169 runs in 12 List A matches and took 19 wickets. After retiring from cricket, Abid Ali shifted to the United States making a home in California.