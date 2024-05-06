Gujarat hotels, chemists to offer special discounts to electorates on voting day

Ahmedabad, May 6: The Gujarat State Hotel Association and the Federation of Gujarat State Chemists and Druggists Association have announced special discounts for voters who exercise their franchise during the May 7 Lok Sabha polls in the state.

In a move aimed to encourage people to vote, the hotels and chemists associated with the two associations will be offering a discount of 7 to 10 per cent on food and medicine bills across the state.

“This move aims not only to encourage more people to participate in the electoral process but also to celebrate the essence of democracy. By combining civic duty with hospitality, we hope to create a positive and engaging atmosphere on election day,” said a member of the state Hotel Association.

Voting for 25 out of 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state is slated for May 7. BJP’s Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal secured victory unopposed after all rival candidates withdrew their nominations.