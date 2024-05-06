Alembic Pharmaceuticals’ Panelav Oncology Formulation Facility Gets Green Light with EIR

USFDA’s EIR received after an inspection at Oncology (Injectable and Oral Solid) formulation facility (F-2)

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, May 6: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) following the recent inspection conducted at its Oncology (Injectable and Oral Solid) Formulation Facility located at Panelav.

As per the earlier intimation dated 8th March, 2024, the US FDA conducted a thorough inspection at Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited’s Oncology (Injectable and Oral Solid) Formulation Facility (F-2) from 28th February, 2024, to 8th March, 2024.

With this latest development, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited holds EIRs for all its US FDA regulated facilities.