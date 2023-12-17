Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra

New Delhi, Dec 17 : Tata-owned Air India has stepped into a new era of inflight couture with the unveiling of a stunning collection of uniforms for its cabin and cockpit crew.

Designed by renowned Indian couturier Manish Malhotra, the uniforms are set to redefine the airline’s identity and bring together India’s rich heritage with contemporary style.

Crafted at Malhotra’s Mumbai atelier, the uniforms boast a vibrant array of colors and timeless designs, embodying a seamless fusion of traditional Indian aesthetics and 21st-century elegance and comfort.

The collection will be introduced gradually over the next few months, starting with the arrival of Air India’s first Airbus A350.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said: “Air India’s crew uniforms are amongst the world’s most storied in aviation history, and we firmly believe that Manish Malhotra’s innovative ensemble will script an exciting new chapter for Air India’s future narrative. It perfectly captures the essence of our new identity, service principles, and our pursuit of setting new benchmarks in global aviation.”

The female cabin crew attire features a ready-to-wear ombre saree with intricate patterns reminiscent of Indian heritage architecture (jharokha) and the Vista (new Air India logo icon), paired with a comfortable blouse and blazer.

The ready-to-wear sarees can be optionally worn with comfortable pants, which provides greater flexibility to female cabin crew to choose the style they most identify with and brings a unique East-meets-West look.

The ombre sarees for the senior female cabin crew will be aubergine-to-burgundy, combined with aubergine blazers, exuding a balance of authority and sophistication. Conversely, junior female cabin crew will wear vibrant red-to-purple ombre sarees combined with red blazers, embodying youthfulness and energy.

Manish Malhotra said: “My aim was to create uniforms that capture the essence of India’s diverse culture and traditions while also embodying a modern and sophisticated look. By incorporating quintessential hues that are symbolic to India, I hope that these uniforms not only make the crew feel proud but also leave a lasting impression on the guests, representing the warmth and hospitality that India is known for.”

The hallmark technique of ombres is a signature attributed to Malhotra, reflecting his deep-rooted fondness for traditional attire and gradients.

The colour palette of the new uniforms comprises deep red, burgundy, aubergine, and accents of gold, paying homage to India’s rich cultural heritage.

The cockpit crew’s uniform features a classic black double-breasted suit with a print inspired by the Vista, signifying professionalism, timelessness, and the gravitas of the flying profession.

Malhotra has also curated footwear that blends style and comfort, allowing each step to resonate with the grace and poise inherent in Air India’s sartorial overhaul.

The female cabin crew will wear dual-tone (black and burgundy) block heels, and the male cabin crew will wear comfortable black Brogues.

The uniforms include pearl earrings and sling bags for female cabin crew.

“Air India has been in the world’s spotlight for some time. We are confident that our new crew uniforms will rise to the heightened expectations, distinctly making a statement that defines the very best of Indian heritage and hospitality. Travellers across continents will be able to instantly recognise these uniforms as the new Air India,” Campbell Wilson said.

Malhotra has meticulously crafted uniforms not only for Air India’s cabin crew and pilots, but also ground staff, engineers, and security personnel, which will be revealed in due course.

Sustainability and quality have been the cornerstones of the design and production process of these new uniforms. All fabrics and garments are proudly sourced and tailored in India.