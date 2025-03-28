NID TAD Students Shine at SIAM Automotive Design Challenge 2025

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 28: Three students from the National Institute of Design’s Transportation & Automobile Design (NID TAD) program have secured positions among the Top 10 Finalists in the prestigious SIAM Automotive Design Challenge 2025. Mukul Lingwal and Jay Yadav from the 2022 batch, along with Rajat Sisodiya from the 2023 batch, represented NID at the finals, with Rajat Sisodiya earning the Second Runner-Up position.

The competition, organized by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), serves as a national platform for aspiring designers to envision the future of automotive design. This year’s challenge revolved around the theme “Blending Retro Aesthetics with Future Technologies.”

Rajat Sisodiya’s project, Auto Rock, drew inspiration from the nostalgic essence of Indian streets, merging traditional hand-painted vehicle art with modern technological advancements. His design not only celebrated India’s rich visual heritage but also introduced futuristic mobility solutions with practical applications.

The final round, held in Delhi on 26th March 2025, saw the Top 10 participants presenting scale models and comprehensive design concepts. Rajat’s project received high praise for its compelling narrative, meticulous execution, and relevance in contemporary urban mobility.

This achievement highlights NID’s continued excellence in fostering innovation and creativity, reinforcing its reputation as a leading institution for design in India.

