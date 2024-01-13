Kommune’s Spoken Fest 2024 to be held on February 3 and 4

New Delhi, Jan 13: In a double announcement that promises a spectacular convergence of humour and cultural celebration, Kommune, India’s acclaimed cultural storytelling hub, proudly unveils the much-anticipated Spoken Fest 2024, scheduled on 3rd and 4th of February at Jio World Garden, BKC, Mumbai.

Roshan Abbas, Founder of Kommune, warmly invites you to Spoken Fest 2024, describing it not just as a festival but a comforting embrace filled with captivating stories, poetry, and music. He shares, “Spoken Fest 2024 is not just any fest – it’s like a big, warm hug under the Mumbai sky where every word and tune resonates. Moreover, with the much-anticipated return of Zakir Khan, making a comeback after his phenomenal performance in 2017, it’s an even more special occasion. So join us as we host Zakir and other amazing artists like Nikita Gill, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, Abish Mathew, Niharika NM, Dolly Singh, Varun Grover, Amol Parashar, and Nayab Midha. With 75 artists across two days, it’s a treat for the ears and balm for the soul.”

This mega spectacle is a vibrant celebration of words, weaving together various forms such as stories, music, poetry, Shayari, comedy, and art installations.

Welcoming families, friends, and solo enthusiasts, Spoken Fest promises two days of immersive activities filled with captivating performances, creative workshops, unique interactive experiences, a stellar celebrity lineup, and exciting brand collaborations. Adding to the excitement, Kommune announces the return of the comedy maestro Zakir Khan along with Vishal and Rekha Bharadwaj who will be headlining the festival.

The festival lineup will also see an array of performers such as Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj,Nikita Gill, Varun Grover, Niharika NM, Amol Parashar, Dolly Singh, Nayab Midha, Swanand Kirkire, Abish Mathew, DOT., Azhar Iqbal, Sriti Jha, Sayani Gupta, and 60 more artists. Audiences can expect actors like Amol Parashar, Gopal Dutt and Sriti Jha to bridge the gap between actor and self, presenting stories from their personal lives. Poetry enthusiasts will be treated to the eloquence of Varun Grover, Hussain Haidry, Swanand Kirkire, Nayab Midha, and Azhar Iqbal. At the same time, indie music lovers can groove to the beats of Ankur Tewari, Tejas Menon, Rahgir, DOT., and the soulful tunes of Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj. The musical journey spans Bollywood, Indie, and Hip-Hop genres, promising a brief but intense experience. Moreover, attendees will witness these artists in a rare light as they share personal tales from whimsically quirky to bravely vulnerable.

This year, Spoken Fest 2024 further elevates the experience by catering to both extroverts and introverts with experiences like Blind Book Date, De-stressZone, Vinyl Listening Station, Poetry Buskers, Board game stations, Book exchanges, Podcasting and writing workshops and Kahani Ki Dukan – stories from Himachal, fostering meaningful connections. The festival also introduces a dedicated kid’s zone featuring engaging workshops, games, and storytelling performances crafted for and by kids where kids also get their unique moment to perform on stage. Beyond the festivities, the festival is a nurturing hub for emerging writers, poets, creators, and performers, providing a stage discovered through Kommune’s talent discovery programs. With its diverse food court, offering cuisine from over 15 national and international brands, attendees can satiate their taste buds and experience brand integration with Arkade, L’Oreal, Netflix, DBS Bank, and more. Finally, for those looking to hone their craft, Spoken Fest 2024 presents a series of enriching workshops- from Ghazal Writing Workshop with lyricist Swapnil Tewari to a Storytelling Workshop led by well-known author Divya Prakash Dubey and an Interactive Poetry Workshop conducted by the internationally acclaimed poet Nikita Gill, these sessions are designed to help the audience discover and hone their inner creators.

Kommune’s Co-Founder and Singer-Songwriter Ankur Tewari adds, “Spoken Fest 2024 is where every poem, every beat, every story comes alive. It’s a place to find your vibe, jam with others, and be part of something really cool. So, come hang with us, soak in the poetry and tunes, and be part of the Spoken story. Leave your phone aside and look around – you’ll find us waiting with a story and a smile. See you there!”

Kommune recently unveiled the second edition of “Voices of Tomorrow,” in collaboration with Netflix.