‘Fauda’ star Idan Amedi released from ICU after being injured in Gaza war

Tel Aviv, Jan 13 : Idan Amedi, star of the popular Netflix web series ‘Fauda’, has been released from the ICU after he was admitted for grevious injuries he sustained in the ongoing war in Gaza.

He has now been shifted to the trauma centre at the Sheba Medical Centre in Ramat Gan city.

The Fauda star was a reservist in the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) and had been serving in the Combat Engineering Corps when he was hit by sharpnels across the body.

He has documented moments from the military service on his Instagram account and had said, “this is not a scene from ‘Fauda’ this is real life”.

He also added that he and his fellow soldiers were motivated by their concern for the victims of the October 7, 2023 Hamas massacre.

“May God and us avenge their blood,” Amedi said.

In the popular web series, Amedi portrays his role of Sagi, a member of the counter-terrorism unit headed by Doron played by actor Lior Raz.