SBI Life Insurance teams up with Ahmedabad Traffic Police to host a public awareness drive highlighting the importance of ‘protection’

Spend Rs 1500 on buying an ISI helmet rather than Rs 15 lakh on FD, coz your child’s safety is foremost: Safin Hasan, DCP – Traffic East Ahmedabad City

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, 28th August 2023: SBI Life Insurance, one of the most trusted private life insurers in the country, teamed up with Ahmedabad Traffic Police to host a public awareness drive, highlighting the importance of protection in one’s lives. The awareness drive aimed at sensitizing the larger populace of the city to prioritize ‘protection’ by increasing the use of helmet while motorcycle riding. Additionally, ensure the safety of the pillion rider, particularly the most-ignored innocent child passenger.

The public awareness drive which took place at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium (Navrangpura) was launched by Anand, President, SBI Life Insurance along with N. N. Chaudhary, Additional Commissioner of Police- Traffic, Ahmedabad City & Baldevsinh Vaghela, DCP Traffic Administration, Ahmedabad City in presence of Mr. Amit Kumar Saha, Regional Director- Ahmedabad Region, SBI Life and other esteemed dignitaries.

The representatives of the Ahmedabad Traffic Police engaged with the local residents who were not wearing helmets while riding and educated them about the importance of wearing head gears for their own safety and that of their loved ones. The officials along with SBI Life’s team also distributed free helmets to motorist and pillion riders, impressing upon ‘protection as an enabler’ for individuals to pursue their dreams, thus encouraging a behavioural change to make ‘protection’ a priority.

Speaking at the public awareness drive, M. Anand, President, SBI Life Insurance, said, “At SBI Life, we envision a future where aspirations are pursued with a sense of responsibility. SBI Life’s public awareness drive in collaboration with Ahmedabad Traffic Police is one such initiative to encourage individuals to pursue their ambitions in a ‘responsible’ manner, by making ‘protection a priority’. Looking at the statistics of lives lost while riding without proper protection in the city, there is a strong need of bringing a behavioral change amongst the larger populace and protecting oneself along with their loved ones. This collaborative effort reflects SBI Life’s brand philosophy ‘Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye’. Along with the traffic police, we aim to bring the attention of the larger public towards the most ignored child passenger and emphasize on the importance of wearing helmet and safeguarding lives, reinforcing our belief in protecting today for a brighter tomorrow – for ourselves and our precious children.”

Unveiling the public awareness drive, Safin Hasan, DCP – Traffic East Ahmedabad City, said, “The collaborative efforts undertaken by the Ahmedabad Traffic Police & SBI Life Insurance is to spur conversations amongst the locals around the importance of protection and encourage them to take steps towards safeguarding their lives and that of their loved ones especially the child passengers-the most ignored riders. Making use of protective head gears while motorcycling will ensure safety from any uncertain mishap. Such initiatives work as reminder for the motorists to take informed steps by wearing helmets and thereby saving lives.”

According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau, Gujarat witnessed approximately 82,000 accidents over the past five years, resulting in 36,000 fatalities. As per the Road Safety Council, around 2400 people on an average in the last five years lost their lives in accidents in Ahmedabad due to lack of safety gears. A notable 73% of the demographic falls within the 18-45 age bracket, a range that encompasses the family’s primary earners.