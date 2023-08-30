Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Gift Nifty Sets an All-Time High Single Day Turnover of US $12.98 billion on Aug 29

Gandhinagar, Aug 30: Gift Nifty, which stands as a new benchmark to the growth story of Indian equity market, has reached an all-time high single day trading activity of 3,36,535 contracts with turnover of US $12.98 billion (INR 1,07,267 Crs. equivalent) on August 29, 2023.

Trading turnover on NSE IX has been growing exponentially since commencement of a full-scale operation of GIFT Nifty on July 3, 2023.  Since the first day of full-scale operations, Gift Nifty has witnessed a total cumulative volume of over 2.94 million contracts with total cumulative turnover of US $ 113.73 billion.

We are glad to witness the success of GIFT Nifty and express our sincere gratitude to all the participants for their overwhelming support and making GIFT Nifty a successful contract.

