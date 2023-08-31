IIMA to host 3rd International Conference on Indian Business and Economic History

The Biennial event is being held at the IIMA campus on Sept 1 & 2

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Aug 31:

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), a premier global management institute, will be hosting the 3rd International Conference on Indian Business and Economic History on its campus from September 1-2, 2023. The Conference is a biennial event that serves as a forum for prominent scholars, researchers, experts, and students from across the country and the world to present their research on India’s business and economic evolution.

The two-day programme includes research paper presentations by scholars and researchers and thought-provoking talks by industry leaders. The sessions are aimed to foster a deeper understanding of India’s economic journey while facilitating a comprehensive exploration of its business history. In these two days, the participants will touch upon a wide range of subjects that trace the history and evolution of several business practices including cotton capitalism, banking in the erstwhile princely states of India, origins of capability building in the Indian IT sector, etc. The conference details are available at: https://conference.iima.ac.in/history/

The highlight of the first day of the Conference is the keynote address by IIMA alum Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons on ‘Can Corporate History Become Bedtime Tales?’. On the second day of the conference, Rajendra Narla, Archivist, Tata Central Archives and Harsh Manrao, Principal Designer of Figments Experience Lab will speak with Sanghamitra Chatterjee, Founder of Mumbai-based Past Perfect Heritage Management Agency on ‘Archiving Business History’.

The second day will conclude with the launch of the IIMA Archives monograph titled ‘Maritime Trade of Gujarat’s Princely States: Nawanagar and Porbandar” – which delves into the intricate historical narratives of maritime commerce that were pivotal to the development and prosperity of Gujarat’s princely states – authored by IIMA alum and former faculty member Professor Vijaya Sherry Chand.

Founded in 1961, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has emerged as the leading management school of India and is also the birthplace of ‘business history’ as a discipline in India under the stewardship of late Professor Dwijendra Tripathi, a faculty member of IIMA from 1964 to 1990.

The first International Conference on Indian Business & Economic History was held in memory of Professor Dwijendra Tripathi at IIMA on August 29-31, 2019. The 2nd International Conference on Indian Business & Economic History was hosted online, anchored by IIMA, on August 24-27, 2021.