Want to study in Australia, visit the ‘Study Australia Roadshow’ in Ahmedabad on Sept 7

After Canada, increasing number of Indian students are choosing to go OZ to study

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Aug 31: Australian education system, lifestyle, and medical facilities are primary factors in moving to this country. Growing interest in international education in India fuels Indian students’ preference for Australia in 2023. Scholarships, post-study work rights, and mutual recognition of qualifications attract them, making Australia a favoured choice.

Several such factors make Australia a popular place for young Indians to migrate. Firstly, the immigration policies of the country make it easy for students to gain education and work opportunities there.

‘Oz’ and ‘the Land Down Under’ which are the two other popular names for Australia, is a friendly country for Indians. Especially so for last one decade or so, it has been warmly welcoming thousands of Indian students to its 43 universities spread across the nation.

Realising this fact Dr Monica Kennedy, the Australian Minister-Counsellor Commercial Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner facilitated a ‘Study Australia Roadshow’ in Ahmedabad. The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) is organising it at Taj Skyline after 1.30 noon on September 7th.

Dr Kennedy while speaking to a section of media at Ahmedabad on Thursday said “The event will bring under one roof prestigious Australian Universities, government representatives of Australian states and territories, departments of education and home-affairs. The showcase will be a one-stop-shop to address the visitors’ queries on studying in Australia”.

The roadshow is aimed to serve as a valuable platform for both students and parents to engage directly with delegates representing an extensive line-up of key esteemed Australian universities. Students will also have the opportunity to hear from the representatives of Australian states and territories, Australian Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Department of Education.

This is an excellent platform for students to understand the emerging trends in the education sector of Australia and pick their choice of university and destination in Australia.

Dr Kennedy reiterated that “as many as 70,000 Indian students enrolled in different universities of Australia in the year 2022. So far till May this year there were 47,750 new enrolments. We like and love Indian students and their respect and love towards our education system and stay there. In fact, during Covid days many of Indian students chose to remain in Australia where they were studying. Over the years we find many Indian students are taking up under graduation courses in Australia. They mostly join Commerce, Management and IT courses. We want to promote Engineering courses as well to them where perhaps we did not showcase our idea of education to them so far convincingly. This year we expect lot of students from India joining other courses like engineering, Health, Humanities and so on for their under graduation and post-graduation courses.”

To know more about Study Australia, visit www.studyaustralia.gov.au

It should be noted that two Australian universities — Wollongong and Deakin are soon establishing their campuses in Gujarat’s ‘GIFT CITY’.

The ‘Study Australia Roadshow’ at Ahmedabad will showcase Australia’s excellence in education, and facilitate one-on-one engagements for students, parents, and school counsellors with representatives of globally-ranked universities. It will also cover key aspects that students need to consider before deciding on Studying in Australia – from fees, popular intakes, highly sought after courses and life as a student in Australia.

Ammar Zoeb Dhariwala, Director – Education was also present at the occasion.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)