16th Agri Science Congress to deliberate sustainable development goals

Kochi, Sep 13 : The upcoming 16th Agricultural Science Congress (ASC) and Expo, to be held here from October 10-13, is poised to bring together a diverse community of stakeholders to deliberate on sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The event will serve as a global platform for leading academicians, researchers, students, farmers, and entrepreneurs to exchange insights and

experiences, with the aim of charting a course towards realizing the United Nations’ SDGs.

The Congress is organised by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS), New Delhi, and hosted by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

One of the highlights of the event will be the ‘Farmers Meet’, during which successful agriculturalists, including Padma winners, from different

corners of the country will share their journeys and strategies.

This interactive session will also provide a platform for farmers to engage in in-depth discussions with renowned agricultural scientists and

policymakers on issues and challenges they encounter.

Besides this, an industry-scientist interface promises to be another significant draw, facilitating meaningful exchanges between industry

experts and scientific innovators. This interface is expected to lead to collaborations that drive innovation and progress within the agricultural

sector.

The Congress will witness the convergence of over 1500 delegates from India and abroad and the topics that will be discussed include critical subjects such as food and nutritional security, climate action in agri-food systems, emerging genetic technologies, livestock, horticulture, aquaculture and fisheries, nature-based solutions, next-gen technologies, and policies.