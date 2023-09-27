RRU starts a Transit Campus in Puducherry, expanding its reach and impact

BILKULONLINE

Puducherry, Sept 27: Rashtriya Raksha University, a premier institution dedicated to national security studies and located in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, proudly inaugurated its transitory campus at the Puducherry Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology (PIHMCT) in Murungapakkam.

This new campus marks a significant milestone in the university’s commitment to providing quality education and training in the field of defence and security. The campus, located in the union territory of Puducherry, is the fourth transit campus of the university outside its main campus in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The inauguration ceremony took place on September 27, 2023, with esteemed dignitaries, faculty members, and students in attendance. The event commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, symbolizing the dispelling of darkness and the pursuit of knowledge. The occasion was graced by the presence of prominent personalities from ministries, law enforcement, education, and media.

Rashtriya Raksha University plans to expands its reach and offer specialized and customised education and training programs that are considered necessary for the safety and security of the region. In that way, the establishment of this extended campus is a strategic move by the university to collaborate with various renowned institutions in the region. This transitory campus will provide students with access to state-of-the-art facilities and resources, fostering an environment conducive to holistic learning and skill development.

The extended campus will offer a range of courses related to defence studies, security management, intelligence analysis, cyber security, criminology & forensic science, and more. These programs aim to equip students with the necessary knowledge and skills required for careers in defence, security agencies, law enforcement, intelligence services, and related fields. The RRU has a strong focus on research and innovation, and the campus in Puducherry is expected to further enhance the university’s research capabilities. The campus will also provide opportunities for collaborative research and knowledge sharing between the university and other institutions in the region.

Speaking at the inauguration, Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, Vice-Chancellor of Rashtriya Raksha University, expressed his enthusiasm for this new endeavour. He stated, “The extended campus at PIHMCT is a testament to our commitment to providing quality education and fostering innovation in the field of defence and security. We believe that the opening of this campus will help in expansion of new avenues for research and development in the field of Internal Security as well as create a skilled workforce capable of addressing emerging challenges in this field. In 6 month of time, the idea of Puducherry campus has come to life and this would not be possible without the support of the Lt. Governor of Puducherry”

He further stated, “the establishment of the extended campus of RRU in Puducherry is a significant step towards promoting higher education and research in the union territory. The campus will not only provide access to quality education but also create employment opportunities for local youth. Moreover, the presence of RRU in Puducherry will enhance the region’s reputation as a center of excellence for education and research”.

N. Rangaswamy, chief Minister of Puducherry:

During his speech, N. Rangaswamy, chief Minister of Puducherry said, “Puducherry is a UT that provides education for all. This university is focused on security education. In view of the increasing difficulty in investigating cybercrime and other new types of crimes, it is important to have advanced research and expertise in the field of security. The set-up of this campus shows the care and concern that the center has for Puducherry. For those who are already enrolled here for different courses and those who are coming in the future, Puducherry, UT, is always open to accommodate”.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana & Lt. Governor of Puducherry:

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, and Lt. Governor of Puducherry congratulated RRU’s Vice Chancellor, (Prof.) Dr. Bimal N. Patel, for bringing RRU to Puducherry.

She wished all the best to all the faculty members, staff, and students of RRU on all the campuses. Puducherry has always welcomed educational programs, and the Governor shared her experience when the VC of the university met her and explained about the courses, mainly cybersecurity-specific courses. She was thrilled to hear about the cyber security specialized program that RRU is offering, as the country has a large youth population.

The Chief Minister of Puducherry, upon hearing about the idea of RRU, was very excited, enthusiastic, and extended his full support to bring RRU to the union territory.