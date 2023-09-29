Suzlon Receives the ‘Best Construction and Infrastructure Brands – Renewable Energy Suppliers’ Award by The Times Group

BILKULONLINE

Pune, Ahmedabad, Sept 29: Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, has been chosen as one of the ‘Best Construction and Infrastructure Brands in Renewable Energy Suppliers’ category at the 8th Infra Focus Summit and Awards by The Times Group. This honour serves as a testament to Suzlon’s unwavering commitment to driving the energy transition and pioneering innovative wind energy technologies.

The award as part of the 8th Infra Focus Summit and Awards 2023 was received by Rohit Chauhan, Head Business Development India, Suzlon Energy Limited.

Commenting on the recognition, J P Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, stated, “Every award is a validation of our commitment to excellence. It is an honour to be recognized as a top renewable energy brand by the esteemed Times Group. This accolade reaffirms our dedication to sustainable energy solutions and our mission to driving a cleaner, greener future. At Suzlon Energy, we continue to innovate and lead the way in renewable energy, ensuring a sustainable and thriving environment for generations to come”

Suzlon Energy strives to drive energy transition with reliable and efficient wind energy solutions. The Company is committed to innovation and revolutionizing the Indian renewable sector focusing on decreasing CO2 emissions and accelerating the national target of 500 GW renewable energy by 2030. Being at the forefront of the industry, pioneering the way for cleaner electricity, reduced carbon footprint, and the growth of green technologies, Suzlon Energy continues its journey towards renewable and cleaner energy sources.