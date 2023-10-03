Air India joins tata NEU-HDFC bank credit card as partner

Earn up to 5% NeuCoins on all spends with Air India

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, October 3 : Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card today welcomed Air India to its growing family of partner brands. Available on both RuPay and Visa networks, it is one of the most rewarding and fastest-growing co-branded credit cards in India.

Tata Neu HDFC Bank credit card customers can now earn 5% NeuCoins with Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card and 2% NeuCoins with Tata Neu Plus HDFC Bank Credit Card, on all spends with Air India’s direct booking channels, including website and mobile apps. Customers will continue to earn their “Flying Return” points in addition to these NeuCoins.

This unique credit card also enables customers to earn rewards on all spends, both online and in-store in the form of NeuCoins (1 NeuCoin = INR 1). For domestic and international purchases outside of Tata partner brands, customers will earn 1% and 1.5% NeuCoins on the respective card variants. This benefit is also applicable on eligible UPI transactions on the RuPay variant of the card.

In addition to Air India, the Tata Neu HDFC Bank credit card offers customers a wide selection of rewards partner brands, including AIX Connect (formerly known as Air Asia India), bigbasket, Croma, cult.fit, Tata 1MG, Tata CLiQ, Tanishq, IHCL, Titan, QMin, Tata CLiQ Luxury, Tata Pay, Tata Play and Westside.

The Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card is highly sought after, given its simple yet powerful rewards program, and has already crossed several lakh customers in a short span of time. The credit card boosts existing rewards for Tata Neu customers on every purchase made through the Tata Neu app. Combined with existing Tata Neu benefits of 5% NeuCoins, a customer can earn a total of up to 7% or 10% of the value of their spending on the Tata Neu app depending on the card variant.

Customers can use the NeuCoins earned to make purchases across categories ranging from electronics, fashion, travel, hospitality, groceries, and pharmacy on Tata Neu and across all partner brands (online and in-store), giving them the flexibility and incentive to transact on the Tata Neu ecosystem. Cardholders can also avail of complimentary lounge access across airports in India and overseas.

The Tata Neu app has over 60 million cumulative downloads and 75 million members enrolled in its NeuPass rewards programme (web + app). The Tata Neu app currently enjoys a rating of 4.1 and 4.2 on the Google Play Store and The App Store, respectively.