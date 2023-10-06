NSE Celebrates 5 Years of Commodity Derivatives Segment

To launch Options on Futures on WTI Crude Oil Futures and Natural Gas Futures from October 9

Ahmedabad, Oct 6: National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) launched commodity derivatives segment in October 2018. The commodity derivatives segment began with the launch of derivatives on Gold Futures and Silver Futures. Since launch, NSE and NSE Clearing had made available Gold Futures, Gold Mini Futures, Gold 1-gram Futures, Silver Futures, Brent Crude Futures, WTI Crude Oil Futures, Natural Gas Futures, Copper Futures and Option on Goods on Gold Mini, Silver and Copper in commodity derivatives segment demonstrating their capability in handling Trading, Clearing & Settlement of Commodity Futures and Commodity Options.

Exchange has announced launch of Options on Futures on WTI Crude Oil Futures and Natural Gas Futures from October 9, 2023. Earlier this year, Exchange had launched the Futures contracts on WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas. The contracts have witnessed participation from more than 100 trading members across diverse client categories of investors including Domestic Mutual Fund and Foreign Portfolio Investors.

NSE has also received approval from market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch WTI Crude Oil Mini Futures, Natural Gas Mini Futures, Silver Mini and Micro Futures and Futures on base metals such as Zinc, Nickel, Lead and Aluminium. Exchange is working with all stakeholders and will shortly announce plans to launch the same.

Exchange has set up dedicated teams to provide ease of onboarding for new trading members, segmental enablement for existing trading members and other operational process such as algorithmic trading approvals for providing ease and a seamless experience.

Shri Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE said: “I take this opportunity to thank the Government of India, market regulator SEBI, Trading Members, Industry Associations, Investors, and all other stakeholders for their immense support in developing the commodity derivatives segment at NSE.

The launch Options on Futures on WTI Crude Oil Futures and Natural Gas Futures from October 9, 2023, is an important milestone for us. With the existing available products, launch of Options on Futures and plans to introduce a host of new products shortly, NSE is gearing up to develop and deepen the commodity derivative markets in India.”