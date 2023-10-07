Adani Skill Development Center Receives Top Honours for Pioneering ‘SAKSHAM’ Best Practice in Digital Transformation

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, Oct 7: In a momentous achievement, the Adani Skill Development Center (ASDC), an initiative by Adani Foundation, has recently been bestowed with the prestigious Best Practice in Digital Transformation award by the CII-Tata Communications Center for Digital Transformation. This recognition is the testimony to ASDC’s excellence in innovation as demonstrated by the ‘SAKSHAM’ initiative. It acknowledges ASDC’s commitment to state-of-the-art simulation-based training solutions for a diverse range of individuals, including welders, electricians, heavy vehicle drivers, crane operators, and various other training programs.

Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR) technologies are at the heart of these simulators, providing varied learning experiences across a wide spectrum of operational modes. ASDC’s dedication to bridging the industry skill gap and contributing to national development has redefined educational opportunities for aspiring candidates. Moreover, it has significantly enriched employment prospects for job seekers, ushering in a new era of competence and competitiveness within the workforce.

Speaking on this remarkable achievement, Jatin Trivedi, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Adani Skill Development Center stated, “We are profoundly grateful for being honoured with this award. The use of technology has helped us promoting inclusive growth and creating a transformative educational experience for students, all the while narrowing the skills gap for various industries. We remain resolute in our mission to empower lives through skill development.”

It is noteworthy that ASDC has achieved a pioneering accomplishment as the world’s first to establish a skill center in the metaverse, offering a multi-user interface, which allows people from various geographic locations to converse in a shared virtual room. This innovative initiative brings coaches and students together in a united digital eco-system and marks the world’s inaugural launch of an e-center in the metaverse.

Therefore, the prestigious award not only acknowledges ASDC’s endeavours but also serves as an inspiration to continue pioneering new paradigms in skill development, digital transformation, and fostering a brighter future for India’s youth